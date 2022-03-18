B/R NBA Power Rankings: Kyrie and KAT Providing Their Own March Madness

B/R NBA Power Rankings: Kyrie and KAT Providing Their Own March MadnessMarch 18, 2022
As the NBA approaches this season's finish line, it is giving us its own version of March Madness.
Playoff races are heating up, and players are putting up ridiculous stat lines.
In March alone, there have been eight individual 50-point performances. This week, Kevin Durant and Saddiq Bey (yes, Saddiq Bey) went for 53 and 51. Karl-Anthony Towns and Kyrie Irving each had 60-point performances.
And with some teams starting to check out while others push for better (or at least more solid) playoff positioning, we can probably expect more outlandish lines.
How have those performances and jockeying moved teams since last week's power rankings? Scroll below to find out.
30. Portland Trail Blazers
Previous Rank: 30
Record: 26-42
Net Rating: -6.9
They'll probably finish with more wins than some of the other rebuilding teams, but the Portland Trail Blazers have started a process that would make Sam Hinkie proud.
In Wednesday's 30-point loss to the New York Knicks, Portland started Brandon Williams (undrafted in 2021), Josh Hart (30th pick in 2017), Trendon Watford (undrafted in 2021), Justise Winslow and Drew Eubanks (undrafted in 2018).
If this keeps up the rest of the season (and it's hard to see why it wouldn't), the Blazers, (1-8 since the All-Star break) may not win more than another game or two.
29. Oklahoma City Thunder
Previous Rank: 29
Record: 20-49
Net Rating: -7.9
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is being asked to do a lot. A lot.
In Wednesday's two-point loss to the San Antonio Spurs, he played 35 minutes, went 14-of-22 from the field for 34 points, dished out eight assists, grabbed six boards and totaled three steals.
On the season, SGA now has 6.8 wins over replacement player. The rest of the team combines for minus-2.2.
28. Houston Rockets
Previous Rank: 28
Record: 17-52
Net Rating: -9.2
The losses are going to keep adding up for the Houston Rockets, but Jalen Green is giving fans something to cheer for.
After scoring 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting (including 4-of-6 from three) in Wednesday's blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns, Green is averaging 18.2 points and 2.5 threes while shooting 37.7 percent from three since January 28. Before this stretch, he was putting up 14.2 points and 1.8 threes while shooting 29.1 percent from three.
If he can turn a late-season surge in his rookie campaign into some real momentum for Year 2, as Anthony Edwards did for the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Rockets should be more competitive in 2022-23.
27. Orlando Magic
Previous Rank: 26
Record: 18-53
Net Rating: -8.1
Prior to Thursday's loss to the Detroit Pistons, in which they gave up 51 points to Saddiq Bey and 134 overall, the Orlando Magic had a top-10 post-All-Star break defense.
The offense hasn't shown similar growth, but the organization will surely take positives wherever it can get them.
If this development is real, and the Magic have an above-average defense to take into 2022-23, they might compete for a play-in spot.
When Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba have shared the floor, Orlando is a near-average minus-1.2 points per 100 possessions.
26. Detroit Pistons
Previous Rank: 27
Record: 19-51
Net Rating: -8.5
The Detroit Pistons continued an encouraging post-All-Star break stretch with a win over the Orlando Magic on Thursday. They're 6-6 and can tout a 50-point performance.
Prior to this season, the organization had seven 50-point games. The last one came from Blake Griffin in October 2018. And now, we can add Saddiq Bey to that list after he went off for 51 points on 17-of-27 shooting.
The big performance served as an exclamation point to a three-month stretch (since Dec. 16) in which Bey has averaged 19.0 points while shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three.
25. Sacramento Kings
Previous Rank: 25
Record: 25-46
Net Rating: -4.9
The glimmer of hope kindled by Domantas Sabonis' first few games with the Sacramento Kings feels like a distant memory. Sacramento has now lost five of its past six and 10 of its past 13.
Any aspirations they had for the play-in tournament should probably be dashed.
It's time to start looking to the future for sources of optimism. The trio of Sabonis, De'Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell might provide that. The sample is small, but Sacramento is plus-4.5 points per 100 possessions when those three share the floor.
24. Indiana Pacers
Previous Rank: 24
Record: 23-47
Net Rating: -2.8
The Indiana Pacers continue to languish near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, but Tyrese Haliburton is providing a reason for optimism.
In 14 games with Indy, Haliburton is averaging 18.5 points, 9.4 assists, 2.6 threes and 2.0 steals.
Next season, assuming better health for their rim-protecting big man, a Pacers squad led by Haliburton, Malcolm Brogdon, Buddy Hield (averaging 19.3 points for Indiana) and Myles Turner could push for a playoff spot.
And with a 22-year-old point guard like Haliburton in place, contention may not be far away.
23. Los Angeles Lakers
Previous Rank: 23
Record: 29-40
Net Rating: -2.7
Before this season started, the Los Angeles Lakers had the second-shortest odds to win the title. Five months later, there's no guarantee they even make the play-in tournament.
This week, they hit what may have been a new low (again) as the Minnesota Timberwolves laughed their way to a 20-point win on Wednesday.
As the teams neared the end of the game, Russell Westbrook airballed a three from the corner. Karl-Anthony Towns didn't just grab the rebound, but he grabbed it and looked around the arena to see where the wind came from. At the next dead ball, Patrick Beverley threw the ball in the air and pretended to be worried it'd hit him.
The Lakers won the championship in 2020. Less than two years later, they're being clowned by a team that didn't even make the playoffs that season.
22. Washington Wizards
Previous Rank: 22
Record: 29-39
Net Rating: -3.1
After a steamrolling Wednesday from the Denver Nuggets, the Washington Wizards are now 2-8 since the All-Star break. The current losing streak is five games, and a play-in berth now feels borderline impossible.
As soon as Bradley Beal was lost for the season, though, this felt like a lost year. And aside from stacking losses and paying attention to lottery odds, it's about flashes of hope from young core pieces now.
And since the All-Star break, they've gotten those from Corey Kispert and Rui Hachimura. In this stretch, both are averaging double figures, and they've combined to shoot 44.8 percent from three.
Next season, with Beal and Kristaps Porzingis presumably occupying the middle of the floor, that kind of floor spacing from forwards on the wings will be valuable.
21. New Orleans Pelicans
Previous Rank: 20
Record: 28-41
Net Rating: -1.6
The New Orleans Pelicans have been without Brandon Ingram for their last five games, and the results have not been pretty. They're 1-4 in this stretch, and the average point differential in the losses is minus-16.3.
On the bright side, New Orleans is still in 10th place, and the teams behind them (with the possible exception of the San Antonio Spurs) don't look poised for a late-season run.
If the Pelicans get Ingram back (he's due for a re-evaluation of his hamstring strain soon), they should be able to cling to their play-in spot. New Orleans is plus-5.4 points per 100 possessions when Ingram and CJ McCollum share the floor.
20. New York Knicks
Previous Rank: 21
Record: 29-40
Net Rating: -1.0
According to FiveThirtyEight's projection system, the New York Knicks are down to a less than 1 percent chance to make the playoffs. And that's after a 30-point win Wednesday and a 4-2 record over their last six.
So, after securing a top-four seed in the East just one season ago, it's probably worth exploring what exactly went wrong in 2021-22.
For starters, not having Derrick Rose for most of the season was a backbreaker. In just 26 games, Rose was plus-92 on the season. The Knicks are minus-136 without Rose.
The other problem is related to that, and it's about, well, the actual starters. Coach Tom Thibodeau's rigidity and unwillingness to adjust that lineup sank New York.
Julius Randle (minus-161), Evan Fournier (minus-100) and RJ Barrett (minus-115) lead the team in games started and make up three of the bottom four in total plus-minus. Kemba Walker (minus-182) is the only Knick below them.
19. San Antonio Spurs
Previous Rank: 19
Record: 27-43
Net Rating: -0.4
Are we talking enough about Dejounte Murray?
Sure, the San Antonio Spurs are well below .500, but catching the Los Angeles Lakers for a play-in spot isn't out of the question. And Murray is putting up an all-time individual stat line.
On the year, he's at 20.9 points, 9.4 assists, 8.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals. No one in NBA history has a campaign in which they hit all four of those marks. If you lower the qualifiers to 20, nine, eight and 1.5, Russell Westbrook and James Harden are the only names you add to the list.
18. Los Angeles Clippers
Previous Rank: 16
Record: 36-36
Net Rating: -0.9
The Los Angeles Clippers' season-long resilience without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George has been admirable, but the past couple weeks suggest they may be coming back to Earth a bit.
The Clippers are 2-5 in their past seven. On the season, they're down to 21st in the league in effective field-goal percentage and 26th in points per 100 possessions.
Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris have done what they can to keep the offense afloat, but neither is a bona fide No. 1 option. That may finally be catching up to them.
17. Atlanta Hawks
Previous Rank: 17
Record: 34-35
Net Rating: +0.7
A second-half collapse from the Atlanta Hawks cost them Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets, but it's probably still fair to say they're in one of the highs of this roller-coaster season.
Even with the loss, Atlanta is 8-5 in its last 13 and 3-1 in its last four.
While Trae Young has been predictably excellent in that stretch (29.5 points, 9.9 assists and 3.0 threes), the more intriguing development might be a mini breakout for De'Andre Hunter. In March, Hunter is averaging 16.4 points and 1.9 threes while shooting 42.5 percent from deep.
16. Charlotte Hornets
Previous Rank: 18
Record: 35-35
Net Rating: +0.2
In a preview of two teams that may play each other in the 9-10 game of the play-in tournament (the Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks), the Hornets' high-powered offense took over in the fourth quarter.
Charlotte won that frame 31-21, and the game, 116-106. And their three leading scorers, Miles Bridges (20.0), LaMelo Ball (19.7) and Terry Rozier (19.7), combined for 58 points, right around their combined average of 59.4.
Charlotte is the only team in the league with more than two players averaging at least 19.7 points.
15. Chicago Bulls
Previous Rank: 11
Record: 41-28
Net Rating: +1.0
It might be time to worry a bit about the Chicago Bulls. They're 3-7 in their past 10 and only have a two-game cushion between themselves and the play-in tournament.
With the East's hardest remaining strength of schedule, that buffer isn't certain to hold.
On the year, Chicago is 6-14 and minus-7.6 points per 100 possessions (22nd in the league) against teams with a top-10 point differential.
14. Toronto Raptors
Previous Rank: 15
Record: 39-30
Net Rating: +1.4
The Toronto Raptors are making a late push to avoid the play-in tournament, thanks to their current five-game winning streak and a key injury to the Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen.
While Fred VanVleet carried this team for most of the season, he's finally getting more than enough help of late.
During the winning streak, Pascal Siakam (27.2 points), Gary Trent Jr. (20.4) and Scottie Barnes (19.2) are the three leading scorers. Trent's 38.5 three-point percentage is the lowest of that trio.
13. Cleveland Cavaliers
Previous Rank: 13
Record: 39-30
Net Rating: +3.0
There's never a good time to lose your starting center, but Jarrett Allen's broken finger happening this late in the season is even more of a bummer for a Cleveland Cavaliers team that was one of the league's feel-good stories.
After Wednesday's home loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland is now 2-3 in its last five. On the season, Cleveland is now 35-21 when Allen plays and 4-9 without him.
Suddenly, the play-in tournament feels like a very real possibility.
12. Brooklyn Nets
Previous Rank: 14
Record: 36-34
Net Rating: +0.4
The vibes were muted a bit Wednesday when the Dallas Mavericks beat the Brooklyn Nets on a buzzer-beating three, but there's plenty of room for optimism with this team.
After a brutal 3-17 stretch from January 23 to March 6, the Nets are 4-1 in their last five. And their superstars, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, are making the scariest potential eighth seed...maybe ever?
On Sunday, KD went for 53 points and nine rebounds in a win over the New York Knicks. Two days later, Kyrie dropped 60, including 41 in the first half, in a blowout win over the Orlando Magic.
On any given night, either one of these players can completely take over a game. And when they're together, Brooklyn looks like a juggernaut. The sample is small, but the Nets are scoring a blistering 128.4 points per 100 possessions when Durant and Irving have been on the floor without James Harden.
11. Philadelphia 76ers
Previous Rank: 7
Record: 42-26
Net Rating: +2.2
The Philadelphia 76ers are minus-3.2 points per 100 possessions over the last two weeks and lost a marquee matchup to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Monday, but it's tough to fault Joel Embiid for that.
He went for 34 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks, and he was plus-two in the loss. Two days later, he led a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers with 35 points, 17 boards and five assists.
While Nikola Jokic still has the statistical lead in the MVP race, performances like this will strengthen the narrative around Embiid, who's currently the betting favorite for the award.
10. Minnesota Timberwolves
Previous Rank: 10
Record: 41-30
Net Rating: +3.4
The Minnesota Timberwolves are now 9-1 in their past 10 games, and this week saw Karl-Anthony Towns reach a level he never has before.
Thanks in large part to a career-high and franchise record 60 points against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, Towns averaged 31.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.5 threes and 2.0 assists this week.
While it may be tough for Minnesota to catch the group in front of it and avoid the play-in tournament (the Wolves are currently 1.5 games behind sixth place), it's getting pretty tough to imagine that play-in knocking them out entirely.
9. Denver Nuggets
Previous Rank: 12
Record: 42-28
Net Rating: +2.8
Back-to-back losses to the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors, notwithstanding, the Denver Nuggets have to be feeling pretty good right now.
After blowing out the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, Denver is 12-3 in its last 15. This week, the Nuggets beat Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers—in their house—in what felt like a heavyweight title fight between the top two betting favorites for MVP. And ahead of Wednesday's win, news broke that Jamal Murray was sent to practice with the organization's G League affiliate.
If Murray is up to speed by the time the playoffs start, Denver will be a very real threat to emerge as the West's representative in the Finals.
8. Utah Jazz
Previous Rank: 9
Record: 43-26
Net Rating: +6.4
The Utah Jazz lost a tight one at home to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, and they've alternated wins and losses in each of their past nine games, but they've still looked more like their old selves since an injury-plagued January.
This week, the key to their wins was Jordan Clarkson, who averaged 24.0 points and 3.0 threes off the bench. In Saturday's win over the Sacramento Kings, he exploded for 45.
And while that kind of performance won't come along often, Clarkson will have plenty of responsibility from here on out. With Joe Ingles gone, the bench is more reliant on him than ever.
When Clarkson plays and has a plus-minus of zero or better, the Jazz are 34-9.
7. Dallas Mavericks
Previous Rank: 8
Record: 43-26
Net Rating: +3.2
It may not be long before the trade that sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans will be known as the Dinwiddie deal.
Porzingis, the highest-paid player in that trade, has been fine for Washington. But his contributions are going to a lottery team, while Dinwiddie is clearly raising the ceiling of a borderline contender.
In Wednesday's road win over the Brooklyn Nets, Dinwiddie dropped 15 points in the fourth quarter, including the game-winning, buzzer-beating three.
In 12 games with the Mavs, Dinwiddie is averaging 17.9 points, 4.3 assists and 2.1 threes with a 43.1 three-point percentage. And his secondary playmaking has made it more difficult for defenses to overload on Luka Doncic. Against a scrambling defense, Dinwiddie will feast.
6. Golden State Warriors
- plus-13.7 points per 100 possessions when Curry and Green play together;
- plus-8.1 when Curry plays without Green;
- minus-5.8 when Green plays without Curry; and
- minus-0.4 when both are out.
Previous Rank: 4
Record: 47-23
Net Rating: +6.1
The Golden State Warriors finally got Draymond Green back this week, but the good vibes from his return were quickly stifled on Wednesday, when Stephen Curry injured his foot 14 minutes into a blowout loss against the Boston Celtics.
If Golden State will be without Curry for any extended period, they're in very real danger of finishing third (where they currently sit) and playing the Denver Nuggets (who could get Jamal Murray back this week) in the first round of the playoffs.
On the year, Golden State is:
The MRI on Curry's foot didn't reveal a "fracture or major damage," according to The Athletic's Shams Charania, but he'll be out indefinitely.
5. Boston Cetlics
Previous Rank: 6
Record: 42-28
Net Rating: +5.9
The Defensive Player of the Year is typically reserved for someone who's a part of one of the league's best defenses. So, while the current betting favorites for the award are Bam Adebayo, Rudy Gobert, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jaren Jackson Jr., the Boston Celtics' candidates deserve some love.
Boston leads the NBA in points allowed per 100 possessions. Since January 1, the gap between the Celtics and the second-place Dallas Mavericks is as big as the gap between Dallas and the 12th-place New York Knicks. They're putting the clamps on everyone, and there are multiple players who can take credit.
Jayson Tatum leads the league in defensive win shares, a stat usually dominated by big men. Robert Williams is third in that category, with averages of 7.2 defensive rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 1.1 steals per 75 possessions. Al Horford and Marcus Smart, are 11th and 14th, respectively.
4. Milwaukee Bucks
Previous Rank: 5
Record: 44-26
Net Rating: +3.8
Giannis Antetokounmpo is somehow having an underrated season. The two-time MVP and reigning Finals MVP tops Joel Embiid in most catch-all metrics. When you see their numbers right next to each other, Giannis' season just looks like a slightly better version of the one Embiid is having.
And yet, Giannis remains a distant third in MVP betting odds.
Is it possible that we're already taking Giannis, an all-time great still three years shy of his 30th birthday, for granted?
3. Miami Heat
Previous Rank: 2
Record: 46-24
Net Rating: +4.7
One of the hallmarks of this Miami Heat season (and really, the entire post-LeBron era for Erik Spoelstra) is the wealth of contributions the team gets from its non-stars.
Miami has played 70 games, and the trio of Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo have played 53, 48 and 45 games, respectively. Being in first place with that many absences from your top three is impressive.
And Sixth Man of the Year candidate Tyler Herro deserves a lot of credit on that front. He leads the Heat in total points scored and, according to StatMuse, "...is averaging more points than Jamal Crawford, Manu Ginobili or Jason Terry ever did in any season of their careers."
2. Memphis Grizzlies
Previous Rank: 3
Record: 48-22
Net Rating: +4,9
Ja Morant has understandably gotten most of the credit for the Memphis Grizzlies' breakout campaign, but Tuesday's 135-102 win over the Pacers should serve as a reminder of how strong his supporting cast is.
With Morant out, Memphis had seven players score in double-figures. On the season, they have 10 players averaging at least seven points and four over 16 per game.
And perhaps the brightest feather in the "other guys'" collective cap is their point differential without Ja. When Morant is on the floor, the Grizzlies are plus-4.7 points per 100 possessions. They're plus-7.4 when Ja isn't on the floor.
1. Phoenix Suns
Previous Rank: 1
Record: 56-14
Net Rating: +8.2
The first few games without Chris Paul were a little shaky. The Phoenix Suns started this stretch with two losses in three games, but they sure seem to have found their footing again.
After pounding the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, Phoenix has now won five of its last six. In the latest victory, Devin Booker (36 points), Mikal Bridges (26), Deandre Ayton (23) and Torrey Craig (21 on 8-of-8 shooting) combined for 106 points.
CP3 certainly raised the ceiling of this group the moment he arrived, but the real secret to its success has always been a depth and balance of talent that may be unrivaled right now.