B/R NBA Power Rankings: Kyrie and KAT Providing Their Own March Madness

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

As the NBA approaches this season's finish line, it is giving us its own version of March Madness.

Playoff races are heating up, and players are putting up ridiculous stat lines.

In March alone, there have been eight individual 50-point performances. This week, Kevin Durant and Saddiq Bey (yes, Saddiq Bey) went for 53 and 51. Karl-Anthony Towns and Kyrie Irving each had 60-point performances.

And with some teams starting to check out while others push for better (or at least more solid) playoff positioning, we can probably expect more outlandish lines.

How have those performances and jockeying moved teams since last week's power rankings? Scroll below to find out.