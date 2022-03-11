NBA Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stack Up with 1 Month to Go

0 of 30

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

As we inch ever closer to this NBA season's conclusion, several teams are putting together solid cases to be considered bona fide title contenders.

ESPN's projection system gives eight teams a 5 percent (or better) chance to win the championship. FiveThirtyEight's has seven teams at or above that mark.

There's a level of parity right now that the league hasn't seen much of during its history, and it should make these closing weeks of the season a blast.

Other storylines include a ridiculous MVP race between Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons' return to Philadelphia, the continued collapse of the Los Angeles Lakers and more.

As this season winds down, the league sure isn't short on intrigue.