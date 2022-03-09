X

    Kings' Domantas Sabonis Suspended 1 Game for Aggressively Confronting Official

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMarch 9, 2022

    AP Photo/Eric Gay

    Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis received a one-game suspension "for aggressively confronting and making contact with a game official."

    NBA Communications @NBAPR

    The following was released by the NBA. <a href="https://t.co/MZpwwRY3q4">pic.twitter.com/MZpwwRY3q4</a>

    Sabonis was assessed a technical foul in the fourth quarter of Monday's 131-115 loss to the New York Knicks. He reacted to the call and quickly received a second technical:

    Kings on NBCS @NBCSKings

    Sabonis was ejected after this play <a href="https://t.co/dUiuFQKmQN">pic.twitter.com/dUiuFQKmQN</a>

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

