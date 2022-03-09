Kings' Domantas Sabonis Suspended 1 Game for Aggressively Confronting Official

AP Photo/Eric Gay

Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis received a one-game suspension "for aggressively confronting and making contact with a game official."

Sabonis was assessed a technical foul in the fourth quarter of Monday's 131-115 loss to the New York Knicks. He reacted to the call and quickly received a second technical:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.