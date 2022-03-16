Jarvis Landry Rumors: Latest on WR's Browns Exit, Potential Suitors

Jarvis Landry Rumors: Latest on WR's Browns Exit, Potential SuitorsMarch 16, 2022
The Cleveland Browns may or may not move into 2022 with Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback. They're probably not going to go into the season with Mayfield's longtime favorite target, Jarvis Landry.
Cleveland released the five-time Pro Bowler on Monday in a cap-saving move. While the possibility exists that Landry re-signs with the Browns in free agency, he's going to command attention on the open market and could get far more than the Browns are willing to pay him.
According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Christian Kirk is getting a four-year, $72 million contract from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kirk is younger than the 29-year-old but also less proven. Landry was set to earn $16 million in 2022. That's $2 million less than Kirk will make annually on his new deal.
With multiple teams reportedly interested, Landry's time in Cleveland appears over. The question is, where will he land next?
Here, we'll dive into the latest buzz on the verge of free agency, which officially opens at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
Landry and the Browns Tried to Make It Work
It's impossible to entirely rule out a Cleveland return for Landry because the two sides tried to reach a restructure agreement before he was released.
"The Browns allowed Jarvis Landry to seek a trade while still hoping to work out a contract restructure," Camryn Justice of ABC 5 Cleveland tweeted. "At the end of the day that was unable to happen and despite their hope to keep him in Cleveland, Landry will be headed to a new team in free agency."
Landry stated in February a desire to remain in Cleveland.
There was no way however, that the Browns were going to keep Landry at $16 million after acquiring Amari Cooper and his $20 million 2022 salary. Naturally, teams weren't eager to trade for a wide receiver who was destined to be released.
However, if Landry doesn't get high-dollar offers on the open market, He could come back at a lower price point. It's possible but unlikely because Landry should generate enough interest to spark some level of free-agency bidding.
Landry should find a better offer than what Cleveland was willing to give in a restructure.
Chiefs and Saints Among Interested Teams
Landry already appears to be generating interest from a pair of potential contenders, and it's not surprising. While he was hampered by a knee injury in 2021, he's had seven seasons of at least 72 receptions and 750 receiving yards.
Several teams could use Landry as a high-end No. 2 or No. 3 receiver. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints are among the teams eying Landry.
"The two teams that have expressed the most interest in former Browns' WR Jarvis Landry are the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints, per source," Schefter tweeted.
The problem for Landry is that neither New Orleans nor Kansas City is loaded with cap space. As of Wednesday morning, both teams were over the salary cap.
If Landry chooses to join the Saints or the Chiefs, he may have to accept an offer lower than what he had from the Browns.
Green Bay Also Interested
Kansas City and New Orleans aren't the only potential contenders looking at Landry. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Green Bay Packers are also "expected to be in the mix" for Landry's services.
Like the Saints and Chiefs, though, the Packers are in a tough cap situation. They're currently over the limit and may have to invest more into star receiver Davante Adams.
Adams was given the franchise tag this offseason but has informed the Packers that he doesn't intend to sign the tender, according to Rapoport and Pelissero.
If Green Bay can create the cap space—perhaps with a significant but backloaded Adams deal—Landry would make a ton of sense, however. The Packers' Super Bowl window is wide open, and Landry could be a versatile and valuable piece of the championship puzzle.