Jarvis Landry Rumors: Latest on WR's Browns Exit, Potential Suitors

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns may or may not move into 2022 with Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback. They're probably not going to go into the season with Mayfield's longtime favorite target, Jarvis Landry.

Cleveland released the five-time Pro Bowler on Monday in a cap-saving move. While the possibility exists that Landry re-signs with the Browns in free agency, he's going to command attention on the open market and could get far more than the Browns are willing to pay him.

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Christian Kirk is getting a four-year, $72 million contract from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kirk is younger than the 29-year-old but also less proven. Landry was set to earn $16 million in 2022. That's $2 million less than Kirk will make annually on his new deal.

With multiple teams reportedly interested, Landry's time in Cleveland appears over. The question is, where will he land next?

Here, we'll dive into the latest buzz on the verge of free agency, which officially opens at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.