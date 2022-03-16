Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Latest Buzz on WR's Potential Return to Rams

Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

Some notable wide receivers have been on the move around the NFL of late.

The Dallas Cowboys traded Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns. Christian Kirk and Zay Jones are signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars, while DJ Chark Jr. is signing with the Detroit Lions, all according to reports by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

However, there are still talented playmakers available on the market. That includes Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham had an eventful 2021 season, going from being released by the Cleveland Browns in November to winning a Super Bowl title with the Los Angeles Rams, who inked him to a one-year deal.

So Beckham is once again a free agent this offseason. And although anything can happen once a player's contract expires, it appears the wide receiver could be heading back to a familiar team for the 2022 season.

The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue recently reported that there's "a sense" the Rams will work out a deal for Beckham to return to Los Angeles. There is some uncertainty, though, surrounding what kind of deal the 29-year-old may sign as he recovers from the torn left ACL he suffered in Super Bowl LVI.

"My understanding is there is some flexibility available with such a deal in that it could be anything from a one-year contract with a hard number or something over multiple years with a range of post-recovery projections factored in for compensation," Rodrigue wrote.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Either way, it seems probable that Beckham will be back with the Rams, a move that makes sense for both sides considering how he performed down the stretch last season.

In eight games with Los Angeles, Beckham had 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns. He then had 21 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns in four playoff games, playing a key role in the Rams ending a 22-year championship drought.

Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson reported that a source told him that Beckham "loves it" in L.A. and that "he's not leaving." It sure seems like the only thing to work out will be the contract details between the wide receiver and the Rams.

So it may not be too much longer before Beckham is back on Los Angeles' roster. And once he's healthy, he is likely to play a key role again for a talented receiving corps as the team looks to capture back-to-back Super Bowl titles for the first time in franchise history.