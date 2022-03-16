2022 NBA Mock Draft: 1st-Round Predictions as March Madness Tips off

1 of 5

Michael Allio/Associated Press

1. Houston Rockets: Jabari Smith (Auburn, PF, Freshman)

Winners of just two games since February 4, the Rockets suddenly have the league's worst record. And Smith, who's still 18 years old, has continued to strengthen his case as a No. 1 pick by averaging 23.7 points on 51.1 percent shooting from three over Auburn's last seven games. With Jalen Green starting to come alive and show why Houston picked him No. 2, the Rockets could follow up by drafting Smith to build around two special shot-makers—one in the backcourt and the other up front.

2. Orlando Magic: Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga, PF/C, Freshman)

Holmgren has recently had a few quiet games that highlighted a lack of self-creation and physicality. And with Smith, who's a full year younger, lighting up college basketball, it could cause the lottery winner to hesitate just enough on Gonzaga's big man. However, the Magic would have a tough time passing on Holmgren's potential two-way impact. He's already recorded 40 threes and 104 blocks with an NCAA tournament run in front of him. Plus, a 7-footer who's 18-of-24 scoring as a transition ball-handler just feels too rare and enticing.

3. Detroit Pistons: Paolo Banchero (Duke, PF, Freshman)

Banchero's passing has popped more over the past month, a good sign for a prospect teams will want to run offense through. His shooting will come last, though he's made enough threes (34) to feel optimistic about Banchero eventually giving a team like the Pistons a regular perimeter threat. In the meantime, with outstanding mid-range and post scoring skill, plus some point-forward playmaking ability, he'd be a fitting eventual replacement for Jerami Grant and a strong No. 2 option next to Cade Cunningham.

4. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jaden Ivey (Purdue, PG/SG, Sophomore)

The Thunder will think about Keegan Murray, who'll look like the best fit among qualified candidates at No. 4. They'll also likely make an effort to jump into the top three for either Smith, Holmgren or Banchero. But in this spot, the perception is that Ivey will be the best available prospect with more star potential than Murray due to his elite explosiveness, budding playmaking and improved shooting for a prospect who turned 20 last month. Murray will turn 22 in August.

5. Indiana Pacers: Keegan Murray (Iowa, PF, Sophomore)

Murray has looked like college basketball's toughest cover, though it's the three-point shooting that could push him into the draft's top-five mix. He's made 22 threes over Iowa's last seven games, turning Murray into a 40.5 percent three-point shooter on the season. Otherwise, between his off-ball scoring, defensive tools, motor, instincts and overall two-way versatility, he figures to be an easy fit, even if the self-creation flashes don't fully carry over.