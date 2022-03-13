Seahawks' Last-Minute Guide to 2022 NFL Free Agency

Seahawks' Last-Minute Guide to 2022 NFL Free AgencyMarch 13, 2022
The Seattle Seahawks had their offseason plans flipped when they traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.
Seattle needs to figure out what its approach will be at the quarterback position as NFL free agency begins this week.
The Seahawks acquired Drew Lock in the Wilson trade, but there are better options out there to take the starting job, or provide competition going into training camp.
Seattle may pursue a Deshaun Watson trade, flip Lock for a few more NFL draft picks, sign a veteran backup in free agency or take the next franchise quarterback in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.
Pete Carroll and his staff may not have the answer as free agency begins, but that is the position that will drive all other decisions.
The NFC West side has a few key free agents in the secondary that it should attempt to re-sign, and it could use some help at linebacker after Bobby Wagner's release.
All of the decisions could be based on what the financial commitment is to the quarterback position, and that will play a role in which free agents return to the franchise.
Quarterback Decision Dictates Free Agent Pursuits
Seattle does not lack options when it comes to replacing Wilson.
The expensive route would be to make a trade with the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. ESPN's Field Yates outlined how costly a deal would be to bring on Watson's contract.
Houston might demand the 2022 first-round pick Seattle recently acquired from Denver as part of a potential package because of Watson's impact on the field.
If Seattle passes on Watson, it should pursue an inexpensive veteran backup on the free-agent market.
Drew Lock is a decent quarterback, but nothing about his time in Denver suggests he could elevate Seattle's offense if he enters a game.
Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor or re-signing Geno Smith would be the best options to fill the veteran presence in the quarterback room.
The Seahawks could also use a veteran signal-caller to help along a potential first-round pick from April's draft.
Seattle is in prime position to land one of the top quarterback prospects with the No. 9 overall pick. Any of those players would come on cheaper deals than Watson's large deal, and that may be more helpful for the franchise as it rebuilds in life after Watson.
Three Key Free Agents in Secondary
Cornerbacks D.J. Reed and Sidney Jones and safety Quandre Diggs are all set to become free agents.
Diggs should have plenty of suitors in need of help over the top, but it would be wise for the Seahawks to make him their top priority.
Seattle could have Diggs and Jamal Adams in the secondary for multiple years to come. That takes on even more importance now that the Seahawks are revamping their offense.
The Seahawks defense may be tasked with winning more games while the offense figures out how to operate under a new quarterback.
Any potential losses in the secondary would force the Seahawks to further rebuild a roster that already looks a bit weak after the Wilson trade and Bobby Wagner's release.
The potential returns of at least Reed and Diggs would hand the Seahawks two veterans to play alongside Adams to deal with all of the offensive targets in the NFC West.
That would cause less stress in the roster build. Seattle could get younger at the position with a mid-to-late-round draft pick if it retains Reed and Diggs.
Who Replaces Bobby Wagner?
Seattle brought about the end of another era when it released Bobby Wagner.
The defensive captain was let go last week, and the move saved the franchise $16.6 million in cap space.
Seattle faces an important decision at linebacker, and a replacement for Wagner could come in the free-agent market.
The Seahawks might not be willing to trust 2019 third-round pick Cody Barton as the team's top linebacker. The quarterback strategy may prevent the team from going after a premier linebacker prospect in the 2022 NFL draft.
Seattle could go after a free-agent linebacker to take over for Wagner. There are a handful of top linebackers on the market, including De'Vondre Campbell and Foyesade Oluokun.
It will be hard for Seattle to replace Wagner's physical and emotional impact within the franchise, but it needs to at least try to bring in a free-agent linebacker to start the rebuilding process on the defensive side of the ball.