Seahawks' Last-Minute Guide to 2022 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

John McCoy/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks had their offseason plans flipped when they traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

Seattle needs to figure out what its approach will be at the quarterback position as NFL free agency begins this week.

The Seahawks acquired Drew Lock in the Wilson trade, but there are better options out there to take the starting job, or provide competition going into training camp.

Seattle may pursue a Deshaun Watson trade, flip Lock for a few more NFL draft picks, sign a veteran backup in free agency or take the next franchise quarterback in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Pete Carroll and his staff may not have the answer as free agency begins, but that is the position that will drive all other decisions.

The NFC West side has a few key free agents in the secondary that it should attempt to re-sign, and it could use some help at linebacker after Bobby Wagner's release.

All of the decisions could be based on what the financial commitment is to the quarterback position, and that will play a role in which free agents return to the franchise.