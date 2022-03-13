Browns' Last-Minute Guide to 2022 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

David Richard/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns have been a major player in each of the past two seasons under general manger Andrew Berry. And on the heels of a disappointing 8-9 season in 2021, it would be surprising if they didn't make some offseason moves.

In Year 1 of Berry's reign, the Browns went big on contracts for Jack Conklin and Austin Hooper. Last year, there was more of a defensive slant to the spending. They inked John Johnson III, Jadeveon Clowney and Troy Hill, among others, to noteworthy contracts.

This year, expect to see the Browns look to make the roster better again. The AFC North was among the most competitive divisions in football last year. The Cincinnati Bengals won the division at 10-7 but went 0-2 against the Browns, and all four teams were within two games of each other.

As Cleveland looks to navigate the market with a little less money than it had 2021, the Browns will have to be careful with how they spend their free-agent dollars. Here's a quick guide to how much money they have, what players they will look to retain and what needs they could address elsewhere.