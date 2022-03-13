Commanders' Last-Minute Guide to 2022 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Washington Commanders are taking another spin at the quarterback carousel this offseason. Washington recently agreed to a trade to acquire Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Washington is sending 2022 and 2023 third-round picks to Indianapolis. The 2023 third-rounder can become a second-round selection if Wentz plays 70 percent of the snaps this season. The two franchises also swapped 2022 second-round picks, and the Commanders will receive a 2022 seventh-round pick along with Wentz.

In theory, Washington has settled its quarterback situation for the coming season. However, there's plenty of work to be done in the coming weeks, beginning with free agency. The market will officially open on March 16, but teams can begin contacting and negotiating with players at noon ET on Monday.

Here, you'll find a quick refresher on the Commanders' biggest needs, most notable free agents, potential targets and cap situation.