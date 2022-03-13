Commanders' Last-Minute Guide to 2022 NFL Free AgencyMarch 13, 2022
Commanders' Last-Minute Guide to 2022 NFL Free Agency
The Washington Commanders are taking another spin at the quarterback carousel this offseason. Washington recently agreed to a trade to acquire Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Washington is sending 2022 and 2023 third-round picks to Indianapolis. The 2023 third-rounder can become a second-round selection if Wentz plays 70 percent of the snaps this season. The two franchises also swapped 2022 second-round picks, and the Commanders will receive a 2022 seventh-round pick along with Wentz.
In theory, Washington has settled its quarterback situation for the coming season. However, there's plenty of work to be done in the coming weeks, beginning with free agency. The market will officially open on March 16, but teams can begin contacting and negotiating with players at noon ET on Monday.
Here, you'll find a quick refresher on the Commanders' biggest needs, most notable free agents, potential targets and cap situation.
Overview
Projected Cap Space: $5.7 million
By taking on Wentz's contract, Washington has put itself in a difficult position cap-wise. With less than $6 million in projected cap space, the Commanders will either need to find additional room or wait until April's draft to make significant additions.
Fortunately, Washington still has the 11th overall pick to work with.
Washington appears poised to make some cap-saving moves ahead of the new league year. They're already expected to release safety Landon Collins, which will cost $9.6 million in dead money but clear $6.6 million off the 2022 books.
The Commanders probably won't stop with Collins either. They'll need the cap space to sign draft picks, re-sign key players and spend on the free-agent market. However, they'll find it difficult to create enough room to go big-name hunting during the first few days.
The focus in the coming days will likely be on player retention and depth-building. Washington's big predraft move was dealing for its new quarterback.
Notable Free Agents
- G Brandon Scherff
- QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
- WR Cam Sims
- WR Adam Humphries
- CB Bobby McCain
- LB Jon Bostic
- LT Cornelius Lucas
- TE Ricky Seals-Jones
Right guard Brandon Scherff is the most notable player Washington has headed to market. Though he has missed 22 games over the past four seasons, Scherff is among the league's best interior linemen when healthy.
Scherff is a five-time Pro Bowler who was responsible for six penalties but zero sacks in 2021, according to Pro Football Focus. Retaining Scherff would make a ton of sense, but Washington doesn't have the cap capital needed to win a bidding war for his services.
The prospect of keeping Scherff is a long shot.
With Wentz in, Washington has no reason to keep journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. He was signed to be the starter in 2021 but suffered a hip injury in Week 1 and never returned. Taylor Heinicke served as the Commanders starter for the rest of the season and remains under contract for 2022.
Retaining pass-catchers like Cam Sims and Ricky Seals-Jones would be logical, though, as Washington will want to surround Wentz with capable targets.
Don't expect the Commanders to spend big to keep any one player, though. They'll likely bank on Wentz providing enough of a boost to make a playoff push while making their big acquisitions in the draft.
Biggest Needs and Potential Targets
Wide Receiver
Whether or not Washington retains complementary pass-catchers like Seals-Jones, Sims or Adam Humphries, it needs to upgrade the receiving corps. Washington has little depth behind standout Terry McLaurin and needs to give Wentz capable targets for him to succeed.
Rival Dallas Cowboys receiver Cedric Wilson Jr. could be an ideal budget starter for Washington, as he has a reasonable estimated market value of $6.4 million annually. He's coming off a solid 602-yard, six-touchdown campaign.
Other cap-friendly options the Commanders might consider include Rashard Higgins, Byron Pringle, Demarcus Robinson and Damiere Byrd.
Linebacker
The secondary wasn't Washington's only issue in 2021. The defensive line was Washington's only real defensive strength, and second-level play was also an issue.
It would behoove the Commanders to add an off-ball linebacker in free agency who can help back up one of the league's best defensive fronts. Fortunately, the going rate for off-ball linebackers isn't as high as those of defensive backs and edge-defenders.
Anthony Walker Jr. for example has an estimated market value of only $4 million annually, according to Pro Football Focus. He tallied 113 tackles, two passes defended and an opposing passer rating below 100.0 with the Cleveland Browns last season.
Other linebackers Washington could target include Kyle Van Noy, K.J. Wright and Anthony Johnson. With an underwhelming linebacker draft class projected—the Bleacher Report Scouting Department ranked only four linebackers in its top 50—this is a position Washington should attack in free agency.
Safety
With Collins out, Washington should be looking to bolster their secondary at the safety spot. The Commanders ranked just 29th in passing yards allowed last season and need secondary help anyway, but Collins was a 13-game starter in 2021.
To be fair, Collins wasn't particularly effective in coverage, allowing an opposing passer rating of 121.4.
The good news is that several quality safeties are slated to hit the open market, including Quandre Diggs, Tyrann Mathieu, Anthony Harris, Marcus Maye and Jabrill Peppers—though Maye (Achilles) and Peppers (ACL) are coming off of significant season-ending injuries. The question is whether Washington can find the cap space to upgrade the position before the draft.
Contract information via Spotrac. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.