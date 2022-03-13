Jets' Last-Minute Guide to 2022 NFL Free Agency

Jets' Last-Minute Guide to 2022 NFL Free AgencyMarch 13, 2022
Last offseason, the New York Jets hired Robert Saleh to be their head coach, drafted Zach Wilson to be their franchise quarterback and made moves to try to finally lead them back to success. However, it didn't lead to immediate results, as the Jets went 4-13 and missed the playoffs for the 11th consecutive season.
With the longest active postseason drought in the NFL, New York will hope to continue an upward trajectory this offseason as it aims to build off last year's moves and construct a team that can have success. And the Jets will be getting to work this week.
NFL free agency is set to begin Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, but the legal tampering period will start 48 hours prior to that on Monday. Although New York has money to spend, it will need to be wise in using its resources on the right players to help it progress and try to become a successful team.
Here's a last-minute free-agency guide for the Jets with the offseason about to ramp up in a big way.
Cap Situation
2022 NFL Cap: $208.2 million
Cap Space: $48.5 million, per Over the Cap
Only one team (the Indianapolis Colts) currently has more available cap space than the Jets. So New York will have the capability to make a splash during free agency, if it chooses to do so.
"There are a lot of different tools to improve your roster. Free agency is one of those tools," Jets general manager Joe Douglas recently said, per Randy Lange of the team's official site. "So we have a good opportunity, we have assets that we've acquired, we have financial flexibility."
One thing to keep in mind is that New York has nine selections in the 2022 NFL draft, which gives it the second-highest rookie pool in the NFL ($19.4 million), per The Athletic's Connor Hughes. But the Jets will still have plenty of assets to use for free-agent signings.
Notable Free Agents
- FS Marcus Maye
- WR Jamison Crowder
- OT Morgan Moses
- OG Alex Lewis
- LB Jarrad Davis
- WR Keelan Cole
- TE Tyler Kroft
- RB Tevin Coleman
- OG Dan Feeney
- WR Braxton Berrios
The most notable name among this list is Maye, who hits free agency after spending his first five NFL seasons with the Jets. The 29-year-old safety has been a strong player when healthy, but he was limited to six games in 2021, after rupturing his Achilles tendon.
Still, Maye could be set to receive a sizable contract in free agency, which could lead to him signing with a team other than the Jets. If that ends up being the case, then New York will need to decide how best to fill its hole at free safety moving forward.
The Jets currently don't have much depth at wide receiver beyond Corey Davis and Elijah Moore with Crowder, Cole and Berrios all becoming free agents. So they'll need to decide who to potentially bring back among this group.
New York also has several key offensive linemen becoming free agents. It will need to re-sign some of them and/or bring in others in order to ensure that quarterback Zach Wilson is protected well during his second NFL season.
Biggest Needs and Potential Targets
Wide Receiver
If the Jets want Wilson to take a big jump forward in 2022, they need to give him another playmaker to throw the ball to. The WR market has changed in recent days—with Mike Williams re-signing with the Los Angeles Chargers and Amari Cooper reportedly getting traded from the Dallas Cowboys to the Cleveland Browns—but there will still be some strong free agents.
Perhaps New York could go after Allen Robinson II, who would likely provide a tremendous boost to its offense. However, he may cost more than the Jets are willing to spend, so maybe they'll look for a lower-cost option to complement Davis and Moore on their offense.
Tight End
New York got little receiving production out of its tight ends in 2021, as Ryan Griffin put up the biggest numbers at 261 yards and two touchdowns. The team could help Wilson's growth by getting him a tight end who will be a better target in the offense.
Zach Ertz, C.J. Uzomah and O.J. Howard are among the top tight ends on the free-agent market, and any of them would mark a substantial upgrade for the Jets at the position. It may also be better for New York to sign a free agent than to try to address this need during the draft.
Offensive Line
The Jets need to get stronger up front while also potentially replacing their free agents who may not return. In 2021, New York allowed 53 sacks, the fourth-most of any team in the NFL.
Brandon Scherff will be one of the top offensive linemen on the market, and the Jets need to fill their holes at the guard positions. However, Scherff is going to cost a lot of money, so New York would need to decide how much it's willing to commit to one player. It may be better to spread out its assets a bit more.
Pass-Rushers
Not only did the Jets give up too many sacks on offense, but they didn't record enough on defense. They had 33 sacks last season, which ranked tied for 25th in the league. So they'll need to bring in players who can help put more pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
With two top-10 picks in the 2022 NFL draft and some strong edge-rushers in this year's class, it's possible New York will wait to address this need then. But don't be surprised if it takes a chance on a low-risk, high-reward player in free agency, too.