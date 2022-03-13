Jets' Last-Minute Guide to 2022 NFL Free Agency

3 of 3

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Wide Receiver

If the Jets want Wilson to take a big jump forward in 2022, they need to give him another playmaker to throw the ball to. The WR market has changed in recent days—with Mike Williams re-signing with the Los Angeles Chargers and Amari Cooper reportedly getting traded from the Dallas Cowboys to the Cleveland Browns—but there will still be some strong free agents.

Perhaps New York could go after Allen Robinson II, who would likely provide a tremendous boost to its offense. However, he may cost more than the Jets are willing to spend, so maybe they'll look for a lower-cost option to complement Davis and Moore on their offense.

Tight End

New York got little receiving production out of its tight ends in 2021, as Ryan Griffin put up the biggest numbers at 261 yards and two touchdowns. The team could help Wilson's growth by getting him a tight end who will be a better target in the offense.

Zach Ertz, C.J. Uzomah and O.J. Howard are among the top tight ends on the free-agent market, and any of them would mark a substantial upgrade for the Jets at the position. It may also be better for New York to sign a free agent than to try to address this need during the draft.

Offensive Line

The Jets need to get stronger up front while also potentially replacing their free agents who may not return. In 2021, New York allowed 53 sacks, the fourth-most of any team in the NFL.

Brandon Scherff will be one of the top offensive linemen on the market, and the Jets need to fill their holes at the guard positions. However, Scherff is going to cost a lot of money, so New York would need to decide how much it's willing to commit to one player. It may be better to spread out its assets a bit more.

Pass-Rushers

Not only did the Jets give up too many sacks on offense, but they didn't record enough on defense. They had 33 sacks last season, which ranked tied for 25th in the league. So they'll need to bring in players who can help put more pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

With two top-10 picks in the 2022 NFL draft and some strong edge-rushers in this year's class, it's possible New York will wait to address this need then. But don't be surprised if it takes a chance on a low-risk, high-reward player in free agency, too.