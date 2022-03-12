ACC Tournament 2022: VT vs. Duke TV Schedule, Live Stream, Predictions

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Duke Blue Devils are one win away from completing the ACC title double in Mike Krzyzewski's final season as head coach.

Duke earned the No. 1 seed in the 2022 ACC tournament by winning the regular-season crown in a conference that had an overall down season.

The lack of strength across the ACC was evident over the last few days in Brooklyn, as the seventh-seeded Virginia Tech Hokies made their way to Saturday's title game.

Virginia Tech knocked out the No, 2 and No. 3 seeds in consecutive nights to place itself in the NCAA men's basketball tournament bubble conversation.

The Hokies come into Saturday as the "Second Team Out" in the latest projection from Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller.

Virginia Tech does not have to worry about the bubble if it wins its first-ever ACC tournament title, but winning will be difficult against one of the best teams in the country.

ACC Tournament Final Info

Date: Saturday, March 12

Start Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN.com and ESPN app

Preview

Virginia Tech's unlikely run to the final took away the prospect of a third matchup between Duke and the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Duke lost its regular-season finale to the Tar Heels. North Carolina's performance in that game suggested it may have been the second-best team in the ACC.

That narrative faded fast as the Hokies dominated the Tar Heels for 40 minutes on Friday night to reach their first-ever ACC tournament final.

Virginia Tech controlled each of its last two games versus North Carolina and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Its combined margin of victory was 20 points.

Mike Young's team reeled off 12 wins in its last 14 games to reach this point. A win is needed on Saturday to erase any nerves on Selection Sunday.

Virginia Tech last played Duke on December 22, so there is not a recent matchup that we can base the title game off.

Duke won that meeting by 11 points, and it was the dominant side in the ACC for most of the campaign.

The Blue Devils suffered a few defeats, but they have not fallen in consecutive contests across 33 games.

Duke received tests from the Syracuse Orange and Miami Hurricanes, but they were able to close out those contests.

Paolo Banchero and Co. should use the ACC tournament final as an opportunity to continue to get better ahead of what should be a high seed in the Big Dance.

Duke ranks in the top 30 in six offensive categories on KenPom.com, including fifth in adjusted efficiency.

Virginia Tech sits 23rd in that statistic, and it is 20th in effective field-goal percentage on KenPom.

The effectiveness of both offenses could lead to a high-scoring game inside the Barclays Center.

The Blue Devils eclipsed the 80-point mark in each of their last five contests, while Virginia Tech got over the 70-point mark in every game it played in Brooklyn.

Prediction: Duke 81, Virginia Tech 77