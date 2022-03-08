NCAA Bracketology 2022: Real-Time Seed and Region Projections for All 68 Teams

Matt Stamey/Associated Press

Selection Sunday for the 2022 men's NCAA tournament is just five days and roughly 200 conference tournament games away.

And we will be here with live bracket updates every step of the way to the finish line.

Along with seed and region projections for the entire field of 68, we will also be previewing/recapping the most noteworthy games of the day, as well as refreshing the current state of affairs along the bubble.

In other words, this is your one-stop shop for all things Championship Week and bracketology for the next few days, so be sure to bookmark and check back in often.

As things stand along the top line, Gonzaga is the No. 1 overall seed in the West, Baylor is No. 2 overall in the South, Arizona is No. 3 overall in the Midwest and Auburn is No. 4 overall in the East. That means the East winner would face the West winner (and Midwest would face South) in the Final Four. That is subject to change, though, if and when there is movement among the No. 1 seeds.

Last Updated: 7 a.m. ET on Tuesday

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Play-In Games

East No. 16: Nicholls State vs. Norfolk State

South No. 16: Alcorn State vs. Bryant

East No. 12: Wyoming vs. Xavier

Midwest No. 12: Wake Forest vs. SMU

Tuesday's Big Games

Jacksonville at Bellarmine (5 p.m. ET on ESPN2)

It's all quiet on the bubble front Tuesday, but this is the first of six automatic bids that will be awarded. And here's a fun wrinkle: It could go to a team that isn't even playing. Bellarmine is ineligible for the NCAA tournament, so if it wins, the Atlantic Sun's automatic qualifier would be regular-season champion Jacksonville State. But if Jacksonville gets the road W, it would be dancing for the first time since 1986, likely as a No. 16 seed.

Wagner at Bryant (7 p.m. ET on ESPN2)

Is the nation's leading scorer headed to the NCAA tournament? Bryant's Peter Kiss is sitting at 24.7 points per game and has been the main man responsible for the Bulldogs winning 15 of their last 16 games. But Wagner had a 14-game winning streak earlier this season and also pulled off a road upset of VCU. Either way, the NEC champ could be a dangerous first-round opponent.

Delaware vs. UNC-Wilmington (7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports)

Delaware ousted the CAA's No. 1 seed and would-be Cinderella candidate Towson in the semifinals, and will now get a shot at the other team that went 15-3 in league play. And if this one comes down to luck, advantage UNC-Wilmington. The Seahawks are effectively tied with Providence for the title of KenPom's luckiest team in the country, boasting a 19-4 record in games decided by single digits. UNCW swept the Blue Hens during the regular season, both wins by single digits, of course.

Wright State vs. Northern Kentucky (7 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Since a 2-7 start to the season, Wright State has reeled off 18 wins in its last 24 games. But two of the six losses during that stretch of nearly three months came at the hands of Northern Kentucky, which has been impressive on defense thus far in the Horizon League tournament, holding Detroit Mercy and Purdue Fort Wayne to a combined 102 points. Regardless of who wins, though, a No. 16 seed is likely. Neither of these teams has a single win over a KenPom Top 175 opponent.

South Dakota State vs. North Dakota State (9 p.m. ET on ESPN2)

The Bison of NDSU eliminated Max Abmas and Oral Roberts on Monday night. Could they also topple one of the best mid-majors in the country to win the Summit League championship? South Dakota State is a perfect 20-0 (including tournament) against conference foes this season, but both games against NDSU came right down to the wire.

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's (9 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Without question, the WCC championship is the main event Tuesday. Gonzaga is likely going to be a No. 1 seed no matter what happens, but it would love to exact some revenge on Saint Mary's for that upset at the end of the regular season. It would also like to remain ahead of Arizona on the overall seed list in order to hang onto the top spot in the West Region. But if Saint Mary's gets the job done again, we just might need to bump the Gaels up to a No. 4 seed.

Last Four In

Justin Rex/Associated Press

Last Team In: SMU Mustangs

22-7, NET: 49, RES: 42.0, QUAL: 49.3

When Memphis smoked Houston on Sunday afternoon, SMU was a big winner too, as its season sweep of the Tigers looks even better now. The Mustangs also won a home game of their own against Houston. Outside of that, though, this resume holds little water and includes six losses to teams unlikely to make the tournament. They might need to face Memphis in the AAC semifinals and beat the Tigers for a third time in order to stay in the field.

Second-to-Last In: Wake Forest Demon Deacons

23-8, NET: 39, RES: 46.0, QUAL: 35.7

It's hard to imagine a 23-win team from the ACC missing the dance, but who knew a 23-win team from the ACC could put together a resume this weak? Wake Forest is just 1-4 against Quadrant 1, with that lone win coming against a Virginia Tech team that is highly unlikely to make the tournament. The Demon Deacons were also swept by Miami and have suffered losses to Clemson, Syracuse and Louisville. An immediate exit from the ACC tournament would likely be the final straw.

Third-to-Last In: Xavier Musketeers

18-12, NET: 36, RES: 47.5, QUAL: 44.3

With losses in seven of its last nine games, Xavier is hanging on by a thread. Home wins over Ohio State, Connecticut and Marquette plus a season sweep of Creighton are keeping the Musketeers afloat. But if they lose to Butler in the first round of the Big East tournament, they're probably going to be left out of the dance. They might need to knock off Providence in the quarterfinals in order to feel safe.

Fourth-to-Last In: Wyoming Cowboys

24-7, NET: 48, RES: 46.0, QUAL: 81.3

The regular-season-ending overtime win over Fresno State was critical for Wyoming, which had lost four of its previous six games to plummet onto the bubble. But with terrible predictive metrics (particularly from BPI), three not-great losses (at UNLV, at New Mexico, Stanford in Hawaii) and just two home wins over projected tournament teams (Colorado State and Boise State), Wyoming can ill afford to lose its MWC tournament opener against UNLV—which is a home game for the Rebels, by the way.

First Four Out

Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press

First Team Out: VCU Rams

21-8, NET: 51, RES: 33.5, QUAL: 56.0

VCU's resume metrics are great, though it's hard to understand why. The Rams are just 2-6 against the NET top 75, with those wins coming at Davidson by two and at Dayton by one. They also had a bad home loss to Wagner early in the year, albeit without lead guard Adrian "Ace" Baldwin Jr. Anything short of reaching the Atlantic 10 championship probably won't be enough for a bid.

Second Team Out: BYU Cougars

22-10, NET: 55, RES: 58.0, QUAL: 59.7

BYU is the only team hovering around the cutline without any remaining opportunity to improve its lot. The WCC quarterfinal against San Francisco felt like a play-in game for the Cougars, and they lost by double digits. Unless things break perfectly and a bunch of teams directly ahead of them play their way out, the Cougars are likely going to miss the tournament.

Third Team Out: Florida Gators

19-12, NET: 54, RES: 56.0, QUAL: 45.3

Florida's resume basically boils down to three games: the one-point home win over Auburn, the three-point neutral-site victory over Ohio State and the 15-point home loss to Texas Southern. The Gators have also lost nine Quadrant 1 games and 12 total contests, so those two big wins are unlikely to be enough. They absolutely have to beat Texas A&M on Thursday afternoon, and a subsequent win over Auburn on Friday sure feels like a must.

Fourth Team Out: Indiana Hoosiers

18-12, NET: 44, RES: 62.5, QUAL: 39.0

If you take out the seven Quadrant 4 cupcakes that Indiana scheduled in nonconference play, the Hoosiers are 11-12 overall with just two wins against definite tournament teams—at home against Purdue and Ohio State. The metrics aren't bad, but this resume just reeks of missed opportunity and poor scheduling. The Hoosiers will face Michigan on Thursday for the right to face Illinois on Friday. Much like Florida's case, that looks like a pair of must-win games.

Also Under Consideration: Dayton, Colorado, St. Bonaventure, Oklahoma, UAB, Virginia Tech

Kerry Miller covers men's college basketball and college football for Bleacher Report. You can follow him on Twitter: @kerrancejames.