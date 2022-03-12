Butch Is Newest WWE Name Fail, Swerve Impresses in AEW Debut, More Friday Takes

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Friday was certainly an eventful night in the world of professional wrestling for both good and bad reasons.

Pete Dunne made his SmackDown debut this week when he aligned with Ridge Holland and Sheamus, but he was immediately given the new name of Butch. This was a major topic of conversation among fans on social media.

Unfortunately, during the match with Sheamus and Holland, Big E took a nasty bump on his head and later confirmed on his Twitter that doctors had told he him suffered a broken neck. We will have to wait for more updates from him and the company about the severity of the injury.

We also saw Ronda Rousey brawl with Charlotte Flair, and Austin Theory went after Pat McAfee to set up their WrestleMania 38 showdown.

Over on Rampage, Swerve Strickland made his highly anticipate in-ring debut for All Elite Wrestling. Let's look at some of the biggest moments from Friday's shows.