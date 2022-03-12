Butch Is Newest WWE Name Fail, Swerve Impresses in AEW Debut, More Friday TakesMarch 12, 2022
Butch Is Newest WWE Name Fail, Swerve Impresses in AEW Debut, More Friday Takes
Friday was certainly an eventful night in the world of professional wrestling for both good and bad reasons.
Pete Dunne made his SmackDown debut this week when he aligned with Ridge Holland and Sheamus, but he was immediately given the new name of Butch. This was a major topic of conversation among fans on social media.
Unfortunately, during the match with Sheamus and Holland, Big E took a nasty bump on his head and later confirmed on his Twitter that doctors had told he him suffered a broken neck. We will have to wait for more updates from him and the company about the severity of the injury.
We also saw Ronda Rousey brawl with Charlotte Flair, and Austin Theory went after Pat McAfee to set up their WrestleMania 38 showdown.
Over on Rampage, Swerve Strickland made his highly anticipate in-ring debut for All Elite Wrestling. Let's look at some of the biggest moments from Friday's shows.
WWE Needlessly Gets Rid of Pete Dunne in Favor of Butch
Big E and Kofi Kingston took on Sheamus and Ridge Holland in a tag team match this week, but that is not what anybody was talking about during this segment.
During a backstage interview, Pete Dunne arrived and joined the group for their entrance. It looks like he has officially made his way from NXT to SmackDown, but he will not be known as Pete Dunne on the main roster.
WWE has changed his name to Butch. No last name, just Butch.
Just weeks after upsetting fans by changing Walter's name to Gunther, WWE has gone and changed another popular European Superstar's monicker in what might be the most unnecessary character change ever made.
While WWE changing someone's name is not unusual, it is something that is usually done before they debut. Prince Devitt became Finn Balor, Tyler Black became Seth Rollins and Kevin Steen became Kevin Owens. What makes no sense if doing it after somebody has had years to grow a following in the WWE system.
Gunther and Butch were both already well-known and popular UK talents who transitioned to the main NXT brand and continued to make waves. Most WWE fans were at least aware of them if not overly familiar. Making these changes now, for no apparent reason, just seems odd.
This was also the same match where Big E took that scary bump on his neck. Let's all hope the injury isn't as severe as it sounds and he is able to make a full recovery.
Ronda Rousey Is Not the Fan Favorite WWE Wants Her to Be
Rousey showed up to SmackDown to deliver a promo, and predictably, she was interrupted by her upcoming opponent at WrestleMania 38, Charlotte.
While Rousey gave a babyface speech and WWE made it sound like the crowd was cheering for her, the picture told a different story.
Ever since she returned at The Royal Rumble, Rowdy Ronda has not been getting the reaction WWE had hoped for. She gave a semi-heel promo shortly after her return, but teaming up with Naomi at Elimination Chamber seems to have put her back on the babyface side of the fence.
Unfortunately, many WWE fans have grown disinterested with this storyline. WWE has an entire roster of talented women, but it seems to keep going back to the same handful of talents when it comes time to book big matches for WrestleMania.
Rousey is a unique talent in the world of pro wrestling, but she has always been someone who garners a mixed response, especially when it comes to social media. She's an undeniable trailblazer and polarizing talent all at the same time.
Management should consider adding a third competitor to this bout to add some intrigue. Right now, there isn't enough to sink our teeth into.
A Predictable but Smart Booking Decision
During a recent episode of Pat McAfee's podcast, Vince McMahon offered the former NFL pro and current WWE commentator a chance to have a match at WrestleMania. Obviously, McAfee jumped at the opportunity.
Some speculation went around that it would be McAfee vs. McMahon, but that no longer appears to be the plan after Friday's SmackDown saw Austin Theory confront McAfee to set their eventual showdown in motion.
Theory has been a protege of sorts for Mr. McMahon, so this makes perfect sense. He is jealous that McMahon gave McAfee such a big opportunity and has found a way to insert himself into the situation.
While most of the discussion from this week's show will revolve around Butch and the scary bump Big E took in his tag match with Sheamus and Holland, this was one of the few booking decisions that made sense.
Theory is one of those guys you either love or hate, but there is no denying his physical ability. We saw what McAfee did with Adam Cole, so imagine what somebody with Theory's power can bring to the table. Out of the few celebrity segments that have been announced for 'Mania, this will probably be the best.
AEW Is Swerve's House
Swerve was given a warm welcome with a big contract signing segment during AEW Revolution, but he got a chance to show off what brought him to the table this week on Rampage.
His first opponent was Nese, so everybody knew this would be a fun showcase of their unique styles. Both competitors are known for their versatility and agility, and they put both of those attributes on full display.
This was a strong debut for a man who has continued to gain popularity since his WWE release. It seems like Swerve has the wrestling world in the palm of his hand, and he does not intend to let this opportunity pass him by.
With AEW making so many big signings over the past couple of months, it's going to be interesting to see who ends up becoming major stars for the promotion. With Jeff Hardy, Keith Lee and Swerve all joining the roster in the first couple of months in 2022, the top of the card is looking crowded.
For now, we can all bask in the glow of Swerve's debut going so well. Next week, we will see if AEW keeps him in the limelight.