Re-Grading NBA Trade Deadline's Biggest Deals 1 Month Later

1 of 6

Glenn James/Getty Images

The Trade

L.A. Clippers Receive: Robert Covington, Norman Powell

Portland Trail Blazers Receive: Eric Bledsoe, Keon Johnson, Justise Winslow, 2025 second-round pick (from L.A., via Detroit)

Grades

Clippers: A



Original Grade: A



Powell fractured his left foot almost immediately upon arriving in Los Angeles and is out definitely. His absence does nothing to change the appeal of this move for the Clippers. This was never about now. It was about next season, and about beyond, and about his fit alongside a full-strength roster featuring Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

That fit continues to tantalize. Powell provides rim pressure and steady outside shooting in a non-star capacity, the type of complement who clears 16 points per game while knocking down threes at an above-average clip as the No. 3 option.

Anyone who gets sticker shock looking at the balance of his contract (four years, $74.5 million) needs to chill. Maybe the final season of that deal, in which he'll earn $20.5 million, becomes a decided negative. In the meantime, he's the perfect companion for the fully actualized version of the Clippers. And not only didn't they give up anything or anyone of supreme value to get him, but they also acquired Covington, who is already hyper-useful in smaller lineups and worth keeping around beyond this season.

Blazers: D+

Original Grade: D

Portland's trade deadline is better off being graded in its entirety rather than compartmentalized by individual transaction. Taking the 10,000-foot view helps. Sort of.

Going back to the 2020 offseason, the Blazers have now effectively turned CJ McCollum, Gary Trent Jr. and three first-round picks into Josh Hart, Keon Johnson, Elijah Hughes, Joe Ingles, Didi Louzada, Justise Winslow, Eric Bledsoe, Tomas Satoransky, a first-round pick, four second-round picks, a big-ass trade exception and loads of potential cap space this summer. That is...underwhelming.

Still, there is value in beginning anew. And the Blazers, under interim general manager Joe Cronin, have chosen a direction teeming with the flexibility to retool around Damian Lillard or explore avenues without him should he ask out.

Immediate returns also don't account for opportunities created within the rotation. Portland may have stumbled upon a keeper in Trendon Watford, who plays entirely inside the flow of the offense. Johnson is getting actual playing time, moves without the ball really well and has good floor awareness when attacking downhill.

CJ Elleby seems admirably aware of his surroundings when dribbling at warp speed. Even Anfernee Simons proved his breakout translated to a much less talented roster prior to his hip injury. The Blazers are gaining new information about what they have every night while improving their lottery odds. There is an element of to-be-determined to every transaction.

At the same time, the Powell deal specifically lacks a certain logic when viewed in tandem with McCollum's departure. Portland sold low on a really good player whose contract would've been just as movable, if not more enticing, over the offseason without actually needing to do so—not even to skirt the tax.