Top Takeaways from Steph Curry, Warriors' Win vs. Clippers

Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors might need to make Jackie Moon a full-time member of their organization.

Will Ferrell, dressed in his full Flint Tropics Semi-Pro jersey, was at the Chase Center on Tuesday night to help the Warriors during warmups prior to their game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Whatever advice the former singer-turned-team-owner gave to the Warriors worked. Golden State ended its five-game losing streak with a 112-97 victory over the Clippers.

Jonathan Kuminga played one of the best games of his young career. The rookie scored a game-high 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting, grabbed six rebounds and dished out six assists in 26 minutes off the bench.

The Warriors needed that from Kuminga, because their top stars had difficult outings. Stephen Curry, who missed Monday's loss to the Denver Nuggets with a hand injury, had just 15 points on 12 field-goal attempts. Klay Thompson had his best scoring day since Feb. 20 with 20 points, but he was just 9-of-23 from the field.

Los Angeles was out of sorts against the Warriors' defense from the jump. Head coach Tyronn Lue's team shot 35.5 percent overall (12-of-39 from three-point range). Nicolas Batum put up solid numbers with 17 points and six rebounds in 27 minutes.

The Clippers have dropped back-to-back games after winning five straight from Feb. 17-March 3.