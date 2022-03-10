Ranking College Football's Best Dynamic Duos in 2022

0 of 12

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Every Maverick needs a good Goose (or Iceman, depending on your druthers). Having a good wingman in college football sometimes makes you an even bigger threat.

Next year is going to be full of explosive combinations throughout the sport. As a matter of fact, when you look at who didn't make the list, it'll give you a better appreciation of the 12 who did.

Excellent teammates like N.C. State defenders Tanner Ingle and Drake Thomas, Georgia pass-catchers Brock Bowers and Arik Gilbert and Houston offensive skill-position players Clayton Tune and Alton McCaskill IV were extremely close but just missed the cut.

Arizona's new offensive star hookup Jayden de Laura and Jacob Cowing received major consideration, as did Oregon's Noah Sewell and Justin Flowe (who would have made the cut if not for Flowe's injury issues). Pitt's Kedon Slovis and Jordan Addison were right there, too. But those six duos narrowly missed because of the production or potential of the others.

Those who did make it include some of the sport's brightest stars, and one team even managed to have a tandem on both sides of the ball. Let's take a look at college football's top duos for 2022.