Top 5 Potential Landing Spots for Dallas Cowboys WR Amari Cooper

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys are in a standoff with Amari Cooper, with the wide receiver possibly leaving town as a result. Multiple franchises should be champing at the bit to acquire a new No. 1 target.

Cooper's $22 million salary-cap hit, including a fully guaranteed $20 million kicker, for the 2022 campaign is problematic. The Cowboys are $21.2 million over the projected salary-cap figure, according to Spotrac. By moving on from the four-time Pro Bowl target, the Cowboys can save $16 million in one fell swoop.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Cowboys are "likely" to release Cooper by the start of the new league year (March 16). CBS Sports' Josina Anderson added it is a "possibility" with "a lot of moving parts." NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said he believes that Cooper is outright "done" with the Cowboys and that they may try to trade him before just letting him go.

The reports differ slightly, but the message remains the same: Cooper and the Cowboys may be heading toward a divorce.

Granted, the public nature of the potential contract squabble signals a leverage ploy by the Cowboys in an attempt to restructure Cooper's current deal and provide some salary-cap relief. However, the wide receiver and his representation could hold steady since they don't need to acquiesce with a potential robust market awaiting should the Cowboys pull the trigger.

Five organizations with salary-cap space and varying levels of need at wide receiver immediately jump to the forefront.