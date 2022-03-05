NCAA Tournament 2022: March 5 Stock Watch for Men's Bubble Teams

0 of 8

Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press

Several of the men's college basketball teams on the bubble for the 2022 NCAA tournament appear to have received the message that they need to finish strong if they want to dance.

Others...well...maybe they just don't want to partake in March Madness.

A lot has changed along the bubble over the past two weeks or so. While VCU, Virginia Tech and others are making a valiant push to the finish line, there are some like Wyoming and Xavier that are having a world of trouble hanging onto a bid that seemed like a sure thing not that long ago.

With one week remaining until Selection Sunday, here are the bubble teams that recently have done the most to either improve or ruin their case for a spot in the tournament. Teams are listed in no particular order, outside of oscillating between "Stock Up" and "Stock Down."

In the resume section for each team, NET is the NCAA's primary sorting metric upon which all quadrant-based records are derived. RES is the resume metric and is the average of Kevin Pauga Index and Strength of Record. QUAL is the quality or predictive metric, and is the average of KenPom.com, Sagarin and BPI rankings.

This will be our final standalone bubble stock watch of the season, but bubble comings and goings will feature prominently in next week's live bracket as we attempt to pinpoint those final few spots in the field.