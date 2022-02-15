2022 Men's NCAA Tournament Bracket: February 15 Projection of the Field of 68

0 of 8

Michael Woods/Associated Press

The races for the No. 1 overall seed in the 2022 men's NCAA basketball tournament as well as the final spot on the No. 1 seed line are extremely tight as we enter the second half of February.

On the No. 1 overall front, Arizona, Auburn and Gonzaga have strong arguments that we'll dive in to later. Slightly below that top tier, Baylor, Kansas, Kentucky and Purdue are jostling for that fourth No. 1 seed.

With less than four weeks remaining until Selection Sunday, it feels like those are the only teams that could play their way to a No. 1 seed.

For now, though, here's our best guess at what the bracket would look like if the season ended today.

For each of the four regions, we will discuss one team in better shape than it was one week ago and another that—though still in position to dance—perhaps isn't as good as we thought.

Before that, we will start with the bubble, like we always do. And after the region-by-region breakdowns, there will be an explanation of why the No. 1 seeds are ranked in the order they are. At the end is a list of seeds by conference as a handy reference guide.

One quick "glossary" note: When we take deeper looks at specific teams' resumes, you'll see NET, RES and QUAL. NET is the NCAA Evaluation Tool, which is the primary sorting metric used by the selection committee and the metric from which quadrant records are derived. RES is the average of the team's resume metrics (Kevin Pauga Index and Strength of Record). QUAL is the average of the quality metrics (ESPN's BPI, KenPom.com and Sagarin).

NET rankings are updated daily here. The others are masterfully aggregated by Bart Torvik.