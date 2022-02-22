2022 Men's NCAA Tournament Bracket: February 22 Projection of the Field of 68

0 of 8

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

On Saturday afternoon, the selection committee for the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament revealed what its top 16 seeds would have been if the tournament had begun then, with Gonzaga, Auburn, Arizona and Kansas on the No. 1 seed line.

Of course, that top 16 only held its form for, oh, three hours before the sport did its thing and the upsets started pouring in. Auburn lost at Florida. No. 10 overall seed Texas Tech won at No. 16 overall seed Texas. No. 11 Tennessee lost at Arkansas not long after No. 12 Illinois won at Michigan State. So even though the committee's top 16 was a nice starting point, things have changed.

Not only did Auburn's loss to Florida force an adjustment along the No. 1 seed line, but it was also huge for the bubble, vaulting the Gators back into the mix for a bid. Oregon had a similar opportunity later at Arizona, but the Ducks squandered an early 12-point lead and remained well on the wrong side of the projected cut line.

For each of the four regions, we will discuss one team in better shape than it was one week ago and another that—though still in position to dance—perhaps isn't as safe as we thought.

Before that, we will start with the bubble, like we always do. And after the region-by-region breakdowns, there will be an explanation of why the No. 1 seeds are ranked in the order they are. At the end is a list of seeds by conference as a handy reference guide.

One quick "glossary" note: When we take deeper looks at specific teams' resumes, you'll see NET, RES and QUAL. NET is the NCAA Evaluation Tool, which is the primary sorting metric used by the selection committee and the metric from which quadrant records are derived. RES is the average of the team's resume metrics (Kevin Pauga Index and Strength of Record). QUAL is the average of the quality metrics (ESPN's BPI, KenPom.com and Sagarin).

NET rankings are updated daily here. The others are masterfully aggregated by Bart Torvik.