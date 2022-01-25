2022 Men's NCAA Tournament Bracket: January 25 Projection of the Field of 68

0 of 8

Young Kwak/Associated Press

It might be the calm before the storm or it might be the wheat starting to separate from the chaff, but our four projected No. 1 seeds for the 2022 men's NCAA tournament remain unchanged from seven days ago. Auburn, Gonzaga, Baylor and Arizona went a combined 7-0 this past week, with the closest of those games decided by nine points.

At the other end of the spectrum, North Carolina is dropping like a lead balloon, both the AAC and A-10 are looking like one-bid leagues and it's time to discuss the possibility of a four-bid Mountain West (to go along with the four-bid WCC).

For each of the four regions, we'll discuss one team in better shape than it was one week ago and another that—though still in position to dance—perhaps isn't as good as we once thought.

Before that, we'll start with the bubble, like we always do. And after the region-by-region breakdown, there will be an explanation of why the No. 1 seeds are ranked in the order they are. At the end is a list of overall seeds by conference as a handy reference guide.

One quick "glossary" note before we dive in: When we take deeper looks at specific teams' resumes, you'll see NET, RES and QUAL. NET is the NCAA Evaluation Tool, which is the primary sorting metric used by the selection committee, and the metric from which the Quadrant records are derived. RES is the average of the team's Resume metrics (Kevin Pauga Index and Strength of Record). QUAL is the average of the Quality metrics (ESPN's BPI, KenPom and Sagarin).

NET rankings update daily and can be found here. The others can be found individually at their various sources, or masterfully aggregated by Bart Torvik.