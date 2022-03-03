Questions Bulls Must Answer Before End of Regular Season

0 of 3

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls could be a short winning streak away from the No. 1 seed in the NBA's Eastern Conference.

Then again, the standings are so bunched up that a midsize slump could rob Chicago of a top-four seed and the first-round homecourt advantage that comes with it. Let those losses pile up longer, and the Bulls could—hypothetically, at least—plummet all the way to the play-in tournament.

That's life in the 2021-22 iteration of the Eastern Conference, where a margin for error is a foreign concept. And that's just how things look now. Imagine how ferocious the competition will be once the playoffs tip.

On second thought, don't imagine that yet. The Bulls can't afford to get ahead of themselves, so we won't rush them. Besides, this club has multiple questions in need of answering between now and season's end.