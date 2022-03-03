Predicting 2022 All-NBA First, Second, Third Teams

1 of 7

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Guard: Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns

It's possible Paul won't suit up again in the regular season due to his thumb fracture, but the 58 games he already put in the books were productive enough to save this spot.

The Point God lived up to the label with an Association-best 10.7 assists against just 2.4 turnovers per night. He trails only Stephen Curry in raw plus/minus (plus-419), and Paul paces all rotation regulars on the league-leading Suns in net differential (plus-6.7 points per 100 possessions).

Guard: Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz



This is the toughest argument, which isn't a knock on Mitchell. He has been awesome; it's just that other players at the position have been, too. Giving Mitchell the nod means denying it to James Harden, Trae Young, Devin Booker, Darius Garland and Zach LaVine, and that cannot be done easily.

Saying all of that, Mitchell seems likeliest to end the season with the best combination of individual brilliance and team success of the bunch. He is one of only 10 players averaging 25 points, five assists and four rebounds. His advanced statistics show one career high after the next and include top-20 marks in player efficiency rating (22.9, 16th), box plus/minus (5.1, 15th) and RAPTOR (plus-4.4, 16th).

Forward: Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

The Heat are in the driver's seat to pick up the top seed in the East, and that could nudge some voters in Butler's direction to ensure this elite team is represented. More voters, though, will be drawn to Butler himself, since virtually every metric other than three-point shooting paints him as one of the best in the business.

His stat sheets are routinely overstuffed—21.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists so far—despite the fact he is more than happy to share touches with teammates. He doesn't pace Miami in shots, assists or usage percentage and still winds up with gaudy box scores. He also makes a boatload of winning plays, which are technically intangible but manifest in elite advanced marks like .244 win shares per 48 minutes (sixth overall) and a 7.2 box plus/minus (seventh).

Forward: Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

There were times last season when it was fair to question Toronto's decision to max out Siakam and plan its post-Kawhi Leonard rebuild around him. Those questions have all been silenced this season, as Leonard's former sidekick has established himself as a certified star.

Siakam is the same energizing, versatile hustler who once thrived in a niche role, only now his arsenal is overloaded with scoring tricks at every level and perpetually improving passing and handles. He is one of six players averaging 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists, a distinction shared with four MVPs (Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, LeBron James and James Harden) and probably a future one (Luka Doncic).

Center: Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Towns has long been a statistical monster, but his numbers have often rung a bit hollow given Minnesota's lack of success. However, the Timberwolves' push to a top-seven seed—there's still time to climb higher, too—could be the boost Towns needs to snatch this honor away from Rudy Gobert, the third-team center each of the past three seasons.

To be clear, there are advanced metrics that favor Gobert, and voters could agree with them. Still, Towns' traditional numbers jump off of the page easier (24.5 points on 52.2/40.8/81.7 shooting, 9.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists), and his huge games are more memorable since offensive outbursts are far more highlight-friendly than defensive dominance. That might sway enough voters his way, particularly if there isn't a massive gap in wins between Utah and Minnesota (only four so far).