Ranking College Football's Top Big-Play ThreatsMarch 1, 2022
Ranking College Football's Top Big-Play Threats
Big-play threats are hot commodities for college football teams.
Players who can catch deep balls or make chunk rushing plays are the most obvious big-play threats.
So for this ranking, we looked at wide receivers and running backs. To put together the list, we perused who had the most impressive stats, including long scrimmage plays (10- or 20-plus yards), yards per catch and yards per carry.
Last season, we said goodbye to a number of explosive playmakers such as Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III, Iowa State's Breece Hall and Alabama's Jameson Williams.
But there are a number of talented returning players who are threats to make big plays. (Incoming freshmen were not considered.) Let's rank the top options in college football for 2022.
8. Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen
Since some of the most explosive running backs from last season—Iowa State's Breece Hall, Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III and Missouri's Tyler Badie—won't be returning in 2022, the running backs here are part of a younger group.
That includes Wisconsin's Braelon Allen. As a true freshman, Allen rushed for 1,268 yards and 12 touchdowns, ranking 13th nationally in yards per game. He averaged 6.8 yards per carry, which also ranked 13th.
Allen also set a program record for freshmen with seven consecutive games of 100 rushing yards. In eight games last season, Allen averaged no less than 5.2 yards per carry. He had nine totes of 30 yards or more, which tied for fourth nationally. His longest touchdown run was a 71-yarder against Nebraska.
The 6'2", 238-pounder was actually supposed to join Wisconsin in 2022 but graduated early to be able to play last season. And since the Badgers will get three offensive linemen back, Allen could be even more explosive this year.
7. Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson
TreVeyon Henderson was on Bleacher Report's 2021 list before he played a snap, so it's only fitting he is back. As a true freshman last season, Henderson proved he has a big career ahead.
The Ohio State running back tied for third nationally in rushing plays of 40 or more yards and had 13 carries that went for 20-plus yards as well, which tied for 13th nationally. His 6.8 yards per carry ranked 13th too.
Per David M. Wheeler of Land-Grant Holy Land, Henderson broke freshmen program records long held by Archie Griffin and Maurice Clarett. His best runs included a 68-yarder against Penn State, a 57-yard touchdown versus Purdue, a 54-yarder against Tulsa and a 44-yard score at Rutgers.
Henderson is a threat in the passing game, as well. Last season he had 27 receptions for 312 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 11.56 yards per catch.
Henderson will be in a great position to have an even better season in 2022. Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback C.J. Stroud is returning for the Buckeyes as well as three starters along the offensive line. And new offensive line coach Justin Frye may implement more outside runs, per Wheeler, which could make Henderson even more explosive.
Don't be surprised if the 5'10", 215-pound Henderson surpasses the 15 rushing touchdowns he scored.
6. UAB WR Trea Shropshire
- vs. Jacksonville State: 5 receptions, 127 yards, 1 TD
- at North Texas: 1 reception, 38 yards, 1 TD
- at Tulane: 1 reception, 65 yards, 1 TD
- at Marshall: 2 receptions, 100 yards
- at UTSA: 3 receptions, 130 yards, 2 TD
UAB Blazers wideout Trea Shropshire led the nation in yards per catch last season, averaging 26. He had 27 receptions, and his 702 yards to lead the team.
Sure, his catch total seems low. But he was so explosive that he didn't need to haul in a ton of balls. Most of the touchdowns he scored were long ones, too. Take a look at some of his most impressive stat lines:
That last game included a career-long 74-yard score.
The Zachary, Louisiana, native briefly entered the transfer portal in December but removed his name and is listed on the UAB roster.
His starting quarterback, Dylan Hopkins, will also be back. If Hopkins can keep finding Shropshire for home run balls, the senior can have an even bigger year.
5. LSU WR Kayshon Boutte
LSU's Kayshon Boutte was on this list last year, but his 2021 season didn't pan out as expected because he suffered an ankle injury against Kentucky in early October.
Before the injury, Boutte was on pace to have an even bigger season than he did as a true freshman, when he averaged 16.3 yards per catch.
In 2021, Boutte had 38 catches for 509 yards, averaging 13.4 yards and scoring nine touchdowns. Even though he played just six games, he still led the Tigers in receiving yards and touchdowns.
And Boutte averaged 21.2 yards on 10 catches and scored three touchdowns in the two games before his injury.
According to Pro Football Focus, he's averaged 2.5 yards per route run with a 134.3 passer rating when targeted against press coverage. Since 2020, those figures rank sixth and second among Power Five wideouts.
LSU will have a few options at quarterback next season, including veteran Myles Brennan and youngsters Garrett Nussmeier and Walker Howard. As long as Boutte doesn't have any lingering issues from his injury, he should again be LSU's No. 1 receiver.
4. Central Michigan RB Lew Nichols III
Central Michigan's Lew Nichols III finished the 2021 season as the nation's leading rusher with 1,848 yards and 16 touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. He added another 338 yards and two touchdowns receiving, averaging 8.5 yards per catch.
Leading the nation in rushing yards is without a doubt impressive, but it's Nichols' explosiveness that makes him so talented. Nichols led the nation in rushing plays of 10 yards or more with 56. He was fourth in rushes of 20 yards or more with 16 and had eight carries that went over 30 yards.
Nichols was also second in the nation in scrimmage plays (including rushing and receiving plays) of 10 yards or more, getting 72 on the season.
He had six games last season in which he averaged at least six yards per carry.
Nichols won the MAC Offensive Player of the Year Award in 2021, one season after winning the MAC Freshman of the Year Award.
Although there were reports that SEC schools were hoping to get the Detroit native to transfer, Nichols is staying put.
Nichols should have another big year in 2022. The Chippewas get starting quarterback Daniel Richardson back. We'll see if Nichols' production drops with the departure of offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann, however.
3. Pitt WR Jordan Addison
The reigning Biletnikoff Award winner, Pitt receiver Jordan Addison can have an even bigger season in 2022. Addison finished 2021 with 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns with an average of 15.9 yards per reception.
The 6'0", 175-pound Addison, who will be a junior next season, was first nationally in receiving plays that went 20 or more yards last season. He had 33 on the year. He also tied for the fifth-most receiving plays of 30 or more yards, getting 15.
One of the more impressive plays from Addison came with the ACC Coastal title on the line. Against Virginia in late November, Addison scored four touchdowns during Pitt's 48-38 victory. His last score of the night came on an electric 62-yard touchdown reception that gave the Panthers a 10-point lead with 2:10 left in the game.
Addison was used on Pitt's special teams late in the season, too. He had 185 yards on 12 punt returns, good for an average of 15.4 yards per return.
There's no question that Addison can have another explosive season in 2022, especially if Pitt uses him more on special teams.
The only thing that might affect Addison's productivity next year? The departure of quarterback Kenny Pickett, who will be heading to the NFL. Pitt will also have a new offensive coordinator in 2022, as Frank Cignetti Jr. will be replacing Mark Whipple. It'll be interesting to see whether Addison's production is affected by the changes.
2. Texas WR Isaiah Neyor
Isaiah Neyor will be starting his junior season at a new school. After spending his freshman and sophomore seasons at Wyoming, Neyor announced he'd be transferring to Texas in January.
The Longhorns are getting one explosive receiver in Neyor. As a freshman in 2020, he averaged 31 yards per catch in four games. He broke out as a sophomore with 878 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 20 yards per reception, too.
His 12 scores led the Mountain West and were tied for eighth nationally. He had seven games in which he averaged at least 20 yards per catch. He had 13 receptions that went over 30 yards as well, a figure that tied for fifth nationally. Per Burnt Orange Nation, Neyor accounted for 80 percent of Wyoming's touchdown receptions and 41.5 percent of its receiving yards in its run-heavy offense (64.6 percent of its plays were runs).
Neyor could have an even more explosive year in Austin in 2022. At quarterback, Texas will be choosing between former 5-star QB prospect and Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers and Hudson Card. Texas (225.4; 71st) averaged about 60 passing yards more than Wyoming (162.7; 117th).
Neyor transferring to an offense that will likely utilize him more than Wyoming did puts him near the top of this list.
1. Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaxon Smith-Njigba had a breakout season as a sophomore in 2021. He finished third nationally with 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns.
Although his yards per reception (16.9) didn't rank too high nationally, he ranked near the top in long receiving plays. Smith-Njigba was second nationally in receiving plays of 10 yards or more, fourth in 20 or more yards and tied for seventh in 40-or-more-yard plays.
He had three games last season averaging 20 or more yards per reception, but his best game came in the Rose Bowl against Utah. Smith-Njigba set an Ohio State postseason record with his 347 receiving yards against the Utes, averaging 23.1 yards per reception. He had three touchdowns, too.
Smith-Njigba's production in 2021 was impressive, especially given that he was sharing reps with potential 2022 NFL first-rounders in Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave. Both guys didn't play in the Rose Bowl, which means Smith-Njigba is likely in for a huge year as the Buckeyes' No. 1 receiver in 2022.
We already know the Buckeyes will return C.J. Stroud next season, and OSU ranks 24th in returning production rankings per ESPN's S&P+, including 70 percent on offense.
Smith-Njigba has already proved he can be explosive, even playing alongside talented, more experienced wideouts. But Stroud will have to rely on Smith-Njigba even more next season, which puts him at the top of the list. Don't be surprised if you see the wideout lighting up plenty of secondaries next fall.