Ranking College Football's Top Big-Play Threats

John McCoy/Associated Press

Big-play threats are hot commodities for college football teams.

Players who can catch deep balls or make chunk rushing plays are the most obvious big-play threats.

So for this ranking, we looked at wide receivers and running backs. To put together the list, we perused who had the most impressive stats, including long scrimmage plays (10- or 20-plus yards), yards per catch and yards per carry.

Last season, we said goodbye to a number of explosive playmakers such as Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III, Iowa State's Breece Hall and Alabama's Jameson Williams.

But there are a number of talented returning players who are threats to make big plays. (Incoming freshmen were not considered.) Let's rank the top options in college football for 2022.