Ranking College Football's Top Big-Play Threats

They are a threat to make a house call every time they touch the ball.

Whether hauling in passes, taking a handoff and sprinting toward the pylon or flinging darts to the playmakers around them, college football's top big-play guys are going to be showcased in full effect in 2021.

Yes, the sport lost several big-time game-breakers to the NFL, and it's going to be tough to replace home run hitters like Chuba Hubbard, Travis Etienne, DeVonta Smith, Kyle Pitts and Justin Fields, but it can be done.

There is a youth movement on the way, as evidenced by the abundance of underclassmen on this list. Several players here already have proved themselves in key situations. One of them is an incoming freshman who steps into a golden opportunity.

A few guys are going to see their star shine even brighter with an increased workload, and then there are a few wily veterans who already have showcased their abilities and are going to take yet another step forward in '21.

The rankings factored in big-play potential and gave extra weight to those who already have shown they can produce chunk plays with the best of them. Quarterbacks on the list didn't necessarily have to be a threat to run, but they needed to be able to buy time in the pocket to make plays downfield.

When you want somebody to break a game wide-open, these are the best in the business.