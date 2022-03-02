1 Prospect Each Team Should Be Watching at the 2022 NFL Scouting CombineMarch 2, 2022
1 Prospect Each Team Should Be Watching at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine
The NFL universe gathers in Indianapolis this week for the annual opportunity to get a closer look at the draft class.
At the 2022 NFL scouting combine, teams will be watching these prospects closely. Their performances could affect their standing on draft boards around the league.
A surprisingly impressive or disappointing performance shouldn't completely derail any prospect's evaluation. But medical testing and interview sessions can change how a scouting department looks at a prospect.
The entire complexion of the draft could turn based on what happens over the next several days. But based on positional needs heading into the offseason, here's who each team should be eyeing at the combine.
Arizona Cardinals: WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State
The Arizona Cardinals offense started to fall apart after wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins tore his ACL in December. After averaging 28.2 points per game over their first 13 games—including 30.2 points in the 10 games with Hopkins—the Cardinals mustered only 20.8 in the final four games without him.
After their blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters that Hopkins' absence contributed to their struggles down the stretch:
"He's a guy, you got to know where he's at as a defense each and every snap and got to do things to try and take him away. And that opens up other aspects of your offense, and so he's got a big value when it comes to being on the field, and unfortunately, we didn't have him some. And we got to learn from that and be better the next time he has to miss time. Hopefully, it's not very often."
The Cardinals need to find a contingency plan this offseason to make sure their offense remains on track whenever Hopkins isn't on the field.
Penn State's Jahan Dotson is largely being overlooked among the projected first-round receivers because of his 5'11", 184-pound frame. But he plays much bigger than his size, and he's a dynamic threat in the passing game.
That diminutive frame might make him available for the Cardinals at No. 23. And they could need more than just a running mate for Hopkins since Christian Kirk and A.J. Green are about to become free agents.
Atlanta Falcons: WR Drake London, USC
The Atlanta Falcons still don't know whether wide receiver Calvin Ridley will play for them again, owner and chairman Arthur Blank told Scott Bair of the team website last month:
"We'd love him to stay in Atlanta. Whether or not he wants to do that—he may decide that he wants a fresh start someplace else. We don't know that. I don't know that. I don't have information to indicate that, but we'll see how that plays out.
"We've been totally supportive in every way that we can be, both emotionally and financially in working with him as well as his agent. We'll see, but I'm mostly concerned about him as a human being."
Ridley stepped away after only five games last season to "focus on [his] mental well-being." With his future in Atlanta still uncertain, the Falcons need to find another receiving threat to complement tight end Kyle Pitts, the No. 4 overall pick last year..
Like Pitts, USC's Drake London is another young, massive (6'5", 210 pounds) target who could make life easier on veteran quarterback Matt Ryan. London is only 20 years old and has massive potential to pair well with Pitts as an inside-out receiving threat. The biggest questions surrounding him continue to center on long speed and whether he can separate.
A solid effort in the 40-yard dash and in position-specific drills could establish London as the clear WR1 and make him a strong possibility for Atlanta with the eighth overall pick.
Baltimore Ravens: OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa
Few prospects would fit the Baltimore Ravens better than Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning.
The B/R NFL Scouting Department had Penning ranked as a late-first/early-second-rounder on its latest big board, but he has room to climb. His tenacious and nasty on-field presence should appeal to any coach, as he tries to bury every opponent across from him.
Penning's technique isn't perfect. The 6'6¾", 330-pound blocker's overall pad level and inconsistency with hand placement are problematic. How he tests in Indianapolis could help show whether he's just raw in certain areas or is too stiff to be considered a premium prospect.
If Penning tests well, the Ravens would be an ideal landing spot for him at No. 14 overall. Baltimore has issues along its offensive line, and Penning could be the long-term answer at right tackle as long as left tackle Ronnie Stanley comes back healthy.
Buffalo Bills: NT Jordan Davis, Georgia
Georgia nose tackle Jordan Davis proved to be a difference-maker when he was on the field for the reigning national champions.
Davis is ninth on the latest B/R Scouting Department big board, but his limited reps at questions about whether he can develop into a three-down defender could cause him to slide on draft night. Teams typically don't value space-eaters the same way they once did.
The Buffalo Bills won't be on the clock until No. 25 overall, so they still may be out of range for Davis. But they can sit back and watch whether he tumbles.
While other teams might not value Davis highly, the Bills are in desperate need of a 1-technique. Star Lotulelei started to decline last season, and Harrison Phillips is about to become a free agent.
Davis could be a defensive anchor for Buffalo. How he tests at the combine could help determine whether his explosiveness translates to his becoming more than just a run defender.
Carolina Panthers: OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State
The Carolina Panthers need to address quarterback at some point this offseason, but the sixth overall pick isn't necessarily the spot to do so. The B/R Scouting Department doesn't have a quarterback ranked among its top 15 prospects, while NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah doesn't have one in his top 25.
While the Panthers should thoroughly explore all of their options at quarterback, they'd likely be better off drafting a long-term solution at left tackle with the sixth overall pick.
Mississippi State's Charles Cross has the skill set to be in the conversation with Alabama's Evan Neal and North Carolina State's Ikem Ekwonu as the top offensive line prospect in the draft. The 21-year-old is a more natural pass protector than both of them, even though they're more highly regarded at the moment.
A standout performance in Indianapolis could firmly place Cross in the same conversation as the class' top two tackle prospects and give the Panthers plenty to think about early in the draft.
Chicago Bears: WR Alec Pierce, Cincinnati
The Chicago Bears took the first step to rebuilding their roster last offseason when they traded up to select quarterback Justin Fields. They now need to build around Fields to enhance the young signal-caller's chance of being successful.
Wide receiver and offensive line are both significant areas of need for Chicago. There's more depth at wide receiver in this year's class, particularly near the top of the second round when the Bears will be on the clock for the first time.
Chicago traded its first-round pick to the New York Giants in the Fields deal, but it has the No. 39 overall pick. Cincinnati wideout Alec Pierce could be a welcome addition near the start of Day 2.
Pierce is a 6'2¾", 208-pound outside target with the ability to stretch the field, but that's only part of what should intrigue teams. He was a four-sport standout in high school. The Bearcats tried him at linebacker for a short stint. And Pierce got his degree in mechanical engineering in only 3.5 years.
In other words, Pierce is a capable target, athletic, tough and smart. He figures to win over multiple teams during the combine process, and the Bears should be chief among them.
Cincinnati Bengals: OG Zion Johnson, Boston College
The Cincinnati Bengals' offensive line issues are not a secret. They didn't do enough last offseason to properly protect second-year quarterback Joe Burrow, and it cost them their first-ever Super Bowl victory.
Burrow had to play through an MCL sprain during the biggest game of his life because the offensive line floundered, which says everything about the Bengals' current situation.
Burrow is special. He helped the Bengals overcome problems along their front five for most of the season. But he can't continue to take the same beating he has over the last two seasons.
With the 31st overall pick, Cincinnati won't be in position to take an elite offensive tackle prospect. However, one of the top interior prospects could be available.
Boston College's Zion Johnson is a plug-and-play starter at guard. He converted to center during Senior Bowl week and excelled as one of the best players.
Johnson won't be the most athletic player on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium this week. But the Bengals should quietly observe and hope he's available when they're on the board toward the end of Round 1.
Cleveland Browns: DE George Karlaftis, Purdue
The Cleveland Browns have a glaring problem at wide receiver. The group will go from suspect to the league's worst if they decide to release Jarvis Landry to add $14.9 million in cap space.
As problematic as that position is for the Browns, defensive end is far from settled as well. Jadeveon Clowney is about to become a free agent, and it's unclear whether he'll be back in Cleveland next season.
During Andrew Berry's two-year tenure as Browns general manager, he's spent first-round picks on underclassmen from Power Five programs who play premium positions. Purdue edge-rusher George Karlaftis fits the bill.
Karlaftis could easily go in the top 10, but he also might slide a bit depending on how teams view him compared to fellow edge-rushers like Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux and Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson as well as top prospects at other positions.
Even though wide receiver is a far bigger concern for them, the Browns might be in a position where Karlaftis is the best available prospect at No. 13 overall.
Dallas Cowboys: C Tyler Linderbaum
There's somewhat of a disconnect between the caliber of prospect that Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum is and where he could ultimately land in the draft.
A 290-pound center who excels in a zone-blocking scheme isn't for everyone. His weight at the combine could go a long way toward easing any concerns teams might have about his skill set.
Even without added bulk, Linderbaum should be considered a top-10 talent in this year's class. The reigning Rimington Trophy winner is one of the class' best run-blockers, and he has impressive lateral agility, toughness and drive. His draft status will likely just come down to how he projects in certain situations.
The Dallas Cowboys currently own the 24th overall pick. Lindberbaum might be long gone by the time they're on the clock, but they should keep an eye on how he measures and performs in Indianapolis in case he starts to slip on draft night.
The Cowboys already have center Tyler Biadasz under contract for two more seasons. But the 2020 fourth-round pick hasn't been a consistent performer, and Linderbaum would be a significant upgrade if he were to slide on draft day.
Denver Broncos: QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
The Denver Broncos sit in the pole position among teams looking to potentially address quarterback through the draft.
Although the Carolina Panthers own the sixth pick—three ahead of Denver—they'd have to pass up better value at other positions to take a quarterback at that spot. At No. 9, the Broncos may be the first team willing to select a signal-caller.
Given the questions surrounding this year's quarterback class, that still might be too early to target that position. However, Pitt's Kenny Pickett is perhaps the safest possible selection among the incoming crop, which makes him an intriguing fit for Denver.
The Broncos already have plenty of skill-position talent in place with running back Javonte Williams, wide receivers Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick and tight end Noah Fant. They just need a quarterback to tie it all together.
Pickett likely won't test as well as other prospects in Indianapolis. However, his floor is much higher than any other option. He understands NFL concepts and where to go with the ball after three years under Mark Whipple's tutelage. As such, he could blow teams away with his readiness to lead an NFL offense.
If he does, he could be the obvious choice for Denver at No. 9.
Detroit Lions: Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
Michigan edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson seems to be the obvious choice for the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick. He set the Wolverines' program record with 14 sacks during his final season on campus, earned the Ted Hendricks and Lombardi Awards and led all incoming edge-rushers in grades on first, second and third down, per Pro Football Focus.
The fact Hutchinson is a Michigan native seems like icing on the cake. No one would blame the Lions for going that route.
The defensive line class is loaded, though. While Hutchinson deserves to be selected near the top of the class, Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux does as well.
B/R's Scouting Department currently has Thibodeaux as the No. 1 overall prospect in the class. The reasons behind that ranking should become apparent at the combine. Thibodeaux is more flexible and explosive than Hutchinson, which could give him an edge in head-to-head debates.
As long as the Lions don't have blinders on, general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell should realize that Hutchinson isn't their only option at No. 2.
Green Bay Packers: WR Justyn Ross, Clemson
Will the Green Bay Packers finally spend a first-round pick on a wide receiver? Regardless of what happens with star quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wideout Davante Adams this offseason, they should.
If Rodgers and Adams return, the Packers need to find a secondary target who can threaten opposing defenses. If one or both of them leave, they'll need to provide more help for third-year quarterback Jordan Love.
Adams led the team with 169 targets during the 2021 regular season. No other player finished with more than 65. That's unacceptable.
Clemson's Justyn Ross may be the most intriguing option for the Packers at No. 28 overall. The 6'4", 205-pound wide receiver required congenital fusion surgery for his neck, which cost him the entirety of the 2020 campaign. He also underwent offseason foot surgery and won't do the on-field portion of the combine, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
However, Ross played in 38 games during his other three seasons and showed flashes of becoming a future No. 1 wide receiver. If he passes medical evaluations, he could be a steal in the late first round.
Houston Texans: S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
Sean Taylor and Eric Berry are the only two safety prospects this century drafted among the top five selections. Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton could be the next.
Taylor and Berry lived up to expectations despite playing a less valuable position. Ordinarily, cornerbacks are considered premium. As the game continues to evolve, a safety's skill set has as well, and Hamilton is the perfect representation of a modern defensive back. The consensus All-American is a 6'4", 220-pound safety with unbelievable range and capabilities of contributing at all three levels of a defense.
The Houston Texans sit in stage two of their rebuild. General manager Nick Caserio tore down the roster. Now, it's time to build it back up, starting with an elite talent.
In this year's class, Hamilton is the unicorn and should be treated as such. His skill set transcends positional value. The Texans should look long and hard at Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux and Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson if they're available. But Hamilton can be found in the same tier as those edge-rushers and provide a team with a unique talent as a defensive centerpiece.
Indianapolis Colts: QB Carson Strong, Nevada
The Indianapolis Colts organization sits at a crossroads.
General manager Chris Ballard made a bold move when he acquired Carson Wentz, which cost the franchise this year's first-round pick. Why wouldn't he, though? The Colts seemed like a soft landing spot for Wentz since multiple coaches on staff had previous experience working with the 2016 second overall pick.
Things didn't go as planned as the Colts failed to make the playoffs, and the team is "actively looking" for a new quarterback, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
A lack of a first-round selection decreases options, but Nevada's Carson Strong may fit Indianapolis' mold. Along with Wentz's acquisition, Ballard previously drafted Jacob Eason, who's a traditional pocket passer.
Strong will never be mistaken for a dual-threat quarterback. He's a statuesque pocket passer who loves to drive the ball down the field. That's OK, particularly if he plays behind a strong offensive line and in a run-dominant offense.
How a previously injured knee checks out during medical evaluations is another sticking point, which is why he might be available with the 47th overall pick.
Jacksonville Jaguars: OT Evan Neal, Alabama
In-season scouting is complete. NFL scouting departments have attended multiple collegiate all-star events. The combine will help dot the I's and cross the T's for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
As owners of the No. 1 overall pick, the Jaguars are the only franchise that holds its draft fate in its hands. The combine should serve as confirmation of who they want to select once the draft begins in Las Vegas.
The confirmation Jacksonville is searching for should come in the form of a 6'7", 350-pound left tackle prospect.
Alabama's Evan Neal is considered an elite prospect in this year's class. He would fill a need at a premium position by replacing Cam Robinson, who is a pending free agent. Neal simply needs to show the caliber of athlete he's already considered to be since he entered this year as college football's premier athletic standout. Unfortunately, he doesn't plan to work out at the combine, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Instead, Neal can put a stamp on being the most sensible choice with this year's top selection with a favorable impression on Jaguars brass by showing up in great shape and interviewing well.
Kansas City Chiefs: DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia
The Kansas City Chiefs' defensive front could look drastically different next season.
Melvin Ingram III, Derrick Nnadi and Jarran Reed are pending free agents. The organization could also release Frank Clark and save $13.4 million toward the 2022 salary cap.
Whatever occurs, reinforcements are necessary. The incoming class will be defined by its defensive line prospects, though defensive tackle isn't nearly as deep or top-heavy as the crop of edge-rushers.
Georgia's Devonte Wyatt is an ideal fit for the Chiefs because he's a true three-down interior defender with the versatility to play all along the defensive front. The defensive tackle class remains in flux, and Wyatt's eventual standing will be interesting.
Former Bulldogs teammate Jordan Davis is the best prospect at the point of attack. Fellow Georgia defender Travon Walker and Houston's Logan Hall provide inside-out versatility. Connecticut's Travis Jones and Oklahoma's Perrion Winfrey impressed at the Senior Bowl.
Wyatt has a chance to establish himself as the best in his position class, but it's not a stellar group.
Las Vegas Raiders: OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan
Central Michigan's Bernhard Raimann is an overaged prospect yet brings significant upside. Those two traits don't usually mix. Circumstances are different in this case.
Raimann will turn 25 during his rookie season. For some organizations, his age will be a non-starter in the first round. Others should consider how quickly he can grow into a starting role based on his non-traditional background.
The 6'6", 304-pound left tackle came to the United States as an Austrian foreign exchange student and didn't start playing the game until he was 14. At that time, Raimann played wide receiver and cornerback. Upon finishing his high school career, he had to return home and serve a mandatory military stint. Considering this unlikely story, Raimann's growth potential is immense, particularly since he's one of the class' more physical blockers.
The Las Vegas Raiders invested in Alex Leatherwood a year ago and immediately inserted him at right tackle, where he looked out of place. Last year's Outland Trophy winner appeared far more comfortable upon moving to guard. Right tackle remains a significant issue.
Los Angeles Chargers: DL Travon Walker, Georgia
The Los Angeles Chargers lack a certain brand of physicality along their defensive front.
Aside from Joey Bosa, the group isn't good at the point of attack. The Chargers ranked among the league's bottom 10 in yards per carry allowed during the 2021 campaign.
Georgia's Travon Walker is one of the most physical players at any position in the draft class. The defensive lineman explodes into and through blocks. The 6'5", 275-pound underclassman is powerful at the point either working as a base end or reducing inside to the interior.
The Chargers need more dawgs up front. Where better to find one than Georgia?
The real question is whether Walker will make it to the 17th overall pick. The defensive lineman's skill set may be perfect for Brandon Staley's scheme, but he's far from a polished prospect, particularly with his hand usage. The 21-year-old's upside may drive him up boards much further than expected depending on how he performs compared with other elite athletes at the position.
But it never hurts to keep someone in mind when he's the ideal solution to a problem area.
Los Angeles Rams: OL Dylan Parham, Memphis
The Los Angeles Rams sacrificed first-round draft picks in their quest to claim a championship. The approach worked as the Rams won Super Bowl LVI.
First-round picks weren't the only casualty. The Rams won't select until the third round in this year's draft. They'll only do so with a compensation pick because the Detroit Lions hired Brad Holmes, the Rams' former director of college scouting, as their general manager during the previous offseason cycle.
Los Angeles should concentrate on positions that hold lesser value but still fill potential need areas. The offensive interior is a great starting point since center Brian Allen and right guard Austin Corbett are pending free agents. Besides, the unit must get stronger after the Cincinnati Bengals' defensive front dominated the middle of the line of scrimmage throughout most of the Super Bowl.
Memphis' Dylan Parham is as good of an option as any because he projects to any of the three interior positions. During his collegiate career, Parham started 11 games at right guard, 11 at right tackle and 28 at left guard. Then he went to the Senior Bowl and excelled at center.
Miami Dolphins: OL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
The Miami Dolphins must address the league's worst offensive line. The front office invested multiple assets into the position group only to see it flounder. The best thing to do is reset under the leadership of new head coach Mike McDaniel.
Not owning their original first-round pick is a hang-up, though. Instead of selecting 15th overall thanks to the Jaylen Waddle trade, the Dolphins own this year's 29th pick after surrendering last year's third overall selection.
A near-half-round disparity could make all the difference in which offensive line prospects are available.
Texas A&M's Kenyon Green is the most intriguing among the second-tier options because he never found a home along the Aggies front five. Instead, he played multiple positions with questions about whether he's a future guard or tackle. However, Green is a former 5-star recruit and an excellent athlete.
Green's performance in Indianapolis could solidify the versatile blocker as a first-round option and indicate where he'll best fit in the NFL.
Minnesota Vikings: CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati
The sky seems to be the limit for Ahmad Gardner's rise in this year's draft class.
For most of the year, LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. held the honor of being called CB1. He still could be, but how things check out in Indianapolis will go a long way in determining his actual value.
Gardner, on the other hand, doesn't have the same concerns. He fits prototypical standards as a 6'3", 200-pound cornerback. The consensus All-American and reigning AAC Defensive Player of the Year never surrendered a touchdown during his collegiate career, either, per Pro Football Focus. He's exactly what a team wants in a long, physical, reliable defensive back.
The Minnesota Vikings have invested plenty in cornerbacks over the years but still haven't solved the position. Patrick Peterson and Mackensie Alexander are pending free agents. Cameron Dantzler gives the team one option to work outside the numbers. But there is little depth.
It would be a boon if Gardner is available with the 12th pick. He has an opportunity at the combine to decisively overtake Stingley as the top cornerback prospect and stake his claim as a top-10 prospect.
New England Patriots: LB Devin Lloyd, Utah
Utah's Devin Lloyd appears to be made to play for the New England Patriots.
They could lose significant experience at linebacker since Dont'a Hightower, Jamie Collins Sr., Ja'Whaun Bentley and Harvey Langi are pending free agents.
Lloyd fits the Patriots mold as a versatile defender capable of playing multiple roles, but he'll have to remain available until the 21st pick.
The consensus first-team All-American led the Utes with 22 tackles for loss and four interceptions. He finished second on the squad with eight sacks and six broken-up passes. According to Pro Football Focus, Lloyd posted the highest overall grade, the highest run-defense grade and the most pressures by any Pac-12 linebacker since 2019.
Generally, Lloyd is better when he plays downhill. The combine will provide him with an opportunity to show his fluidity in his drops. Depending on how those drills go, the perfect Patriots prospect may not make it to New England's slot.
New Orleans Saints: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
Two major stumbling blocks ahead of the New Orleans Saints' 2022 campaign have already been solved.
The team elevated defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to head coach as Sean Payton's replacement, and the front office reworked Michael Thomas' deal in a sign the two sides mended fences.
"A fresh start isn't a new place, it's a mindset," Thomas tweeted after news of his restructure became public.
The quarterback position remains the key to everything else the franchise does. With the 18th pick and the possibility of Jameis Winston's return, though, quarterback shouldn't be the priority. The Saints can build a short-term bridge and sink a significant asset into making the supporting cast better.
Ohio State's Garrett Wilson is a fascinating prospect because he falls somewhere between the class' top-rated and fifth-best wide receiver. The Saints should hope other organizations aren't quite as high on the playmaker. Wilson probably won't post the fastest 40-yard-dash time, but he's explosive, and the 21-year-old can be the perfect complement to fellow former Buckeye Thomas.
New York Giants: OL Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State
The best-case scenario for the New York Giants involves Alabama's Evan Neal or North Carolina State's Ikem Ekwonu at No. 5.
Of the two, Ekwonu seems more likely since Neal is the favorite to be the No. 1 overall selection. The first-team All-ACC performer may also be the better fit for the Giants.
The biggest difference between these prospects is that Neal is built like a traditional left tackle and is a more polished pass pass protector. Ekwonu provides inside-out versatility and dominated in the running game.
The Giants already have a top-five pick in place at left tackle. Andrew Thomas showed tremendous growth in his second season. The rest of the front five is a wreck.
Ekwonu could easily move to guard or possibly right tackle depending on how New York views him. The process will continue in Indianapolis, where the new Giants brass will get to see his movement skills in position-specific drills and how he's improved his technique while working both sides of his pass set.
New York Jets: CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. is an enigma in this year's draft class.
Upon arriving to campus, Stingley established himself as an elite cover corner during the Tigers' 2019 national championship run. In fact, his grade during that campaign was the highest among SEC cornerbacks since 2015, according to Pro Football Focus.
Stingley didn't play as well the following year and suffered a Lisfranc injury last season. As a result, the 20-year-old won't participate in drills at the combine, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The most teams will get from Stingley—and the most important part of his evaluation—will be his medical exam. If he is cleared, he should vault back among the top 10 prospects. However, questions about Stingley's ability to be "locked in" arose among scouts, according to ESPN's Matt Miller. His interviews with teams will be crucial as well.
The New York Jets need secondary help. As long as the potential red flags are quelled, Stingley should be in consideration for either of the team's top-10 selections.
Philadelphia Eagles: LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia
The Philadelphia Eagles haven't drafted an off-ball linebacker in the first two rounds since they picked Mychal Kendricks 10 years ago. In fact, Jerry Robinson in 1979 is the last linebacker the Eagles chose in the opening frame.
Obviously, the organization doesn't believe in spending significant assets on the position. This year should be different, though.
Philadelphia owns three first-round selections and could land the class' top-rated linebacker. Georgia's Nakobe Dean, Utah's Devin Lloyd and Alabama's Christian Harris are all in the conversation.
Dean is most intriguing on a couple of levels. First, he may be the fastest linebacker in the class and has excellent sideline-to-sideline range. However, he needs to show he is comfortable with coverage drops and has yet to decide whether he'll participate in on-field workouts. He was also the leader of the defense for national champion Georgia.
The Eagles should be interested in how Dean performs during drills and interviews and how he measures since a lack of length is a concern. The entire package could make him the first Round 1 linebacker drafted by Philadelphia in 43 years.
Pittsburgh Steelers: QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati
The Pittsburgh Steelers seem to be set on Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, according to Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline.
As owners of the 20th pick, the franchise may not be in a position to select Willis. The Denver Broncos, Washington Commanders and New Orleans Saints all select before Pittsburgh.
The Steelers can't become blind to other options. Whether or not it's Willis, Pittsburgh must find a quality option to be Ben Roethlisberger's successor.
Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder is QB1 in Bleacher Report's draft rankings. The class is considered weak compared to previous iterations. Still, Ridder would be a solid value, particularly for a team such as the Steelers with a strong supporting cast. Ridder helped elevate a Group of Five program into uncharted territory, showed the capability to make NFL throws from the pocket and displayed excellent athleticism.
Willis may be the Steelers' target, but the franchise should look at Ridder.
San Francisco 49ers: Edge Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati
Trey Lance is the San Francisco 49ers' de facto first-round pick. Despite limited playing time as a rookie, last year's No. 3 pick will be the future of the franchise. Once the organization is finally on the board in the second round, it can address another premium position.
That could be cornerback or edge-rusher. The Niners have needs at both spots, and this year's class of pass-rushers is extremely deep. It would be arguably the best attack plan for a team that won't choose until the 61st pick.
Cincinnati's Myjai Sanders is a highly disruptive defender with a slender frame. At the Senior Bowl, he measured 6'4" and 242 pounds. How he can add mass over time will be an interesting aspect to his evaluation. Even so, Sanders is lightning quick off the snap and much stronger at the point of attack than his size indicates.
Arik Armstead found a home inside with the 49ers. Sanders may not come into the league as an every-down defender, but he can be an explosive sub-package defender from the get-go.
Seattle Seahawks: RB Breece Hall, Iowa State
The Seattle Seahawks have a problem if they still plan to feature a physical rushing attack.
Rashaad Penny and Alex Collins are pending free agents. Chris Carson projects as the starter with one more year remaining on his deal. But the 27-year-old required disk fusion surgery on his neck last season.
Furthermore, the Seahawks don't own a first-round pick after the Jamal Adams trade.
The team will open its draft weekend with the 41st selection. Seattle could look at multiple different positions of higher value, particularly left tackle depending on pending free agent Duane Brown's status, but the best value could very well be at running back.
The devaluation of ball-carriers is no secret. A team without a first-round pick can take advantage of a perceived market inefficiency and nab a top-notch prospect.
Iowa State's Breece Hall has the best vision of any running back in the class. The 20-year-old shouldered the Cyclones offense over the last three years with 3,941 rushing yards.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: RB Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in a transitory phase.
Quarterback Tom Brady and guard Ali Marpet have retired. Meanwhile, the roster is littered with free agents, including Leonard Fournette, Rob Gronkowski, Chris Godwin, Ryan Jensen, Alex Cappa, Ndamukong Suh, Jason Pierre-Paul, Jordan Whitehead and Carlton Davis III. The organization does have some financial wiggle room with $21.3 million in projected salary-cap space.
Basically, the draft is an opportunity to lay the groundwork for a different identity. Considering the team doesn't have a solid option behind center and owns the 27th pick, Tampa Bay can build a new-look offense.
Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III can provide excellent value at the bottom of the first round as the class' RB1. Also, the Bucs can become a run-heavy team with Walker leading the way as they figure out a long-term quarterback plan. A running back should be near the top of their list.
Tennessee Titans: CB Trent McDuffie, Washington
Washington's Trent McDuffie is the antithesis of Caleb Farley, which is exactly why the Tennessee Titans should closely watch the former.
The Titans chose Farley with last year's 22nd pick despite his lengthy injury history, which included a torn ACL and two back surgeries. Still, the 6'2", 197-pound cornerback presented elite traits.
Farley's rookie campaign ended on injured reserve with a second torn ACL.
As a prospect, McDuffie brings what Farley couldn't. The first-team All-Pac-12 performer might be a little undersized at 5'11" and 195 pounds. But he's reliable, physical and ultracompetitive. In his three seasons at Washington, McDuffie missed one game and started 26 of 29 contests.
Aside from Farley's recovery, the Titans continued to rely on Jackrabbit Jenkins, who will turn 34 in October.
McDuffie may not be the ideal corner, but he could bring exactly what Tennessee needs, even if cornerback isn't considered a primary need.
Washington Commanders: QB Malik Willis, Liberty
Malik Willis' combine experience will be fascinating. It's a perfect setting for the quarterback to excel.
Willis is a traits-based prospect. He's a standout athlete with exceptional arm talent. At the same time, he's much further behind other incoming quarterbacks in NFL passing concepts and coverages. The Liberty offense did its signal-caller no favors in what it asked of him.
Yet scouts should drool over what Willis can do, which is exactly why the combine is a great opportunity for him to stake his claim as QB1.
The Washington Commanders own this year's 11th pick and have a need behind center. Along with the Denver Broncos in the ninth slot, they are considered the most likely spots for a quarterback to land. Uncertainty about the incoming class makes those possible selections suspect.
The Commanders may prefer a "safer" pick. But they can meet Willis and break down film with him, which should provide a better picture of where the organization stands in addressing the game's most important position.