1 Prospect Each Team Should Be Watching at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals offense started to fall apart after wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins tore his ACL in December. After averaging 28.2 points per game over their first 13 games—including 30.2 points in the 10 games with Hopkins—the Cardinals mustered only 20.8 in the final four games without him.

After their blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters that Hopkins' absence contributed to their struggles down the stretch:

"He's a guy, you got to know where he's at as a defense each and every snap and got to do things to try and take him away. And that opens up other aspects of your offense, and so he's got a big value when it comes to being on the field, and unfortunately, we didn't have him some. And we got to learn from that and be better the next time he has to miss time. Hopefully, it's not very often."

The Cardinals need to find a contingency plan this offseason to make sure their offense remains on track whenever Hopkins isn't on the field.

Penn State's Jahan Dotson is largely being overlooked among the projected first-round receivers because of his 5'11", 184-pound frame. But he plays much bigger than his size, and he's a dynamic threat in the passing game.

That diminutive frame might make him available for the Cardinals at No. 23. And they could need more than just a running mate for Hopkins since Christian Kirk and A.J. Green are about to become free agents.