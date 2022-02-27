Every NHL Team's Dream Trade Deadline Target

0 of 32

Len Redkoles/Getty Images

The NHL trade deadline is one of the most entertaining times to be a hockey fan. Only the opening day of free agency and the draft offer as much room for speculation on player movement, and the 2021-22 edition is shaping up to be special.

Usually, contenders only have a small handful of needle-movers to pick from. This leads to some pretty gnarly overpays as top teams look for that last player who will put the Stanley Cup within reach. Still, moves at or approaching the deadline did wonders for the Tampa Bay Lightning the past two seasons.

This season, however, there are some big names available, ranging from Claude Giroux to Filip Forsberg to Jakob Chychrun. It's difficult to think of a more loaded trade big board than the one developing as the March 21 deadline approaches.

It's one thing to look at realistic trade possibilities, but here we're going to try and cook up the biggest, most dream-worthy deals for each organization in the NHL. We'll try to make the ideas make at least a little sense, but keep in mind that these aren't the most likely of moves.

It's a fun exercise that helps identify the biggest need for each team. If we can pinpoint that and figure out who the best fit would be, then we can easily work backward to trades that might be more realistic.

We're only going to be looking at players who are reportedly available. Otherwise, this would just be 32 slides of Connor McDavid deals.