Fantasy Basketball 2022: Deep NBA Sleepers After Feb. 24
Chris Paul's six-to-eight-week absence from the Phoenix Suns puts the Western Conference side in a tough spot as the playoffs roll around.
Phoenix will be even more short-handed for its first game out of the All-Star break against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday.
The Suns will be missing Cameron Payne because of a right wrist sprain, which leaves a few questions about the team's depth at the guard position.
Aaron Holiday and Landry Shamet are both available in a majority of Yahoo fantasy basketball leagues, and they could be useful pieces for fantasy teams as the stretch run to the postseason begins in those competitions.
The two Phoenix guards are just a few of the deep sleeper prospects on the waiver wire who could help fantasy teams in the coming weeks.
Aaron Holiday, PG, Phoenix
Aaron Holiday scored 22 points in under 40 minutes over three games since his arrival in Phoenix.
Holiday was not viewed as a fantasy basketball contributor until Chris Paul was ruled out for six-to-eight weeks over the All-Star break.
Holiday will see an increase in playing time on Thursday against Oklahoma City because Cameron Payne is out injured as well.
The 25-year-old guard should still earn plenty of minutes once Payne returns to the floor because they are the two primary ball-handlers inside the Suns offense.
Holiday could pick up the assist production left open by Paul. He had six handouts in his last appearance against the Houston Rockets.
Some fantasy basketball players may be hesitant to add Holiday, or any Suns reserve, before the rotations are figured out, but if you want to get ahead of the curve, Holiday seems like the safest pickup.
Landry Shamet, PG/SG, Phoenix
Landry Shamet could pick up more minutes as the Suns figure out their guard rotations.
Shamet played over 20 minutes once in his last seven appearances in January before he went down with an injury.
The 24-year-old is expected to be back in the Suns rotation out of the All-Star break, and his shooting could help the production of the second unit.
Payne is expected to move up to the starting point guard role once he returns, so the Suns need someone to partner with Cameron Johnson to knock down three-point shots from the second unit.
Shamet should be targeted on the waiver wire for his points and three-point shots. Holiday will likely take up the assist production on the second unit.
Shamet may not produce large totals each night, but he could provide some nice depth at the guard positions for fantasy teams in need of improvement in the scoring categories.
Marvin Bagley III, PF/C, Detroit
Marvin Bagley III started his time with the Detroit Pistons by playing 44 minutes over two games.
Bagley produced 16 points and 14 rebounds in those contests, which is not bad for a backup big man on a below-average team.
Bagley's role will be worth watching as he becomes more familiar with the Detroit system. He is expected to receive a good amount of time behind Isaiah Stewart.
If Bagley adapts well to his new role, he could be a solid backup power forward or center in fantasy basketball leagues.
Bagley should still be approached with caution because he has a single-digit point total in four of his last five appearances with Sacramento and Detroit, but he is worth a look because of the potential he has to succeed with the Pistons.