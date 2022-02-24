Fantasy Basketball 2022: Deep NBA Sleepers After Feb. 24

0 of 3

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Chris Paul's six-to-eight-week absence from the Phoenix Suns puts the Western Conference side in a tough spot as the playoffs roll around.

Phoenix will be even more short-handed for its first game out of the All-Star break against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday.

The Suns will be missing Cameron Payne because of a right wrist sprain, which leaves a few questions about the team's depth at the guard position.

Aaron Holiday and Landry Shamet are both available in a majority of Yahoo fantasy basketball leagues, and they could be useful pieces for fantasy teams as the stretch run to the postseason begins in those competitions.

The two Phoenix guards are just a few of the deep sleeper prospects on the waiver wire who could help fantasy teams in the coming weeks.