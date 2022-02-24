Identifying Every NFL Team's Dream Draft Target in 2022

0 of 32

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Teams have to compromise during the NFL draft.

Front offices often must find a middle ground between taking a player that gives them the best possible prospect that still fits their scheme and roster composition.

It's readily apparent when comparing big boards to mocks to the actual results of a draft, where you will find that some of the most highly-regarded prospects don't end up getting selected as high as their skills and production might warrant.

Even teams selecting No. 1 overall must compromise at times.

That's why the Jaguars face a particularly tough decision this year. They have to choose between beefing up their offensive line with a top-tier tackle like Evan Neal or going with an elite pass-rusher like Aidan Hutchinson, who many feel is the best prospect in the entire class but doesn't fill as large of a hole for the club.

With Trevor Lawrence needing better protection in his second year to continue his development, Neal would be Jacksonville's dream pickup this year.

Hutchinson won't fall too far, however, as he's still worth a top pick, even if he's not perfect for a particular roster at this juncture.

That is why you won't find Hutchinson listed in this article or a handful of other high-end prospects who are likely to come off the board before landing with a team that is an ideal fit.

Read on to see which realistic prospect every other team should be dreaming about. Consideration was given to collegiate production, professional upside, the likelihood of availability and team need when identifying the ideal draft targets for every franchise.