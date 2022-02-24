Undertaker and Who Else? Fans Make Their WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Picks

4 of 5

"Nobody. This should be a one-man ceremony." (@awm_44)

"I say Taker in Hall of Fame by himself." (@TAKERFANFORLIFE)

"Let the guy go in alone." (@davesuntv2)

When I was reading through the comments on our crowdsourcing post, I was a little surprised to see a solo induction for The Undertaker being the most common response. Dozens of people said he should go in alone.

The more I think about it, the more this makes perfect sense. For one thing, this year's ceremony takes place after SmackDown instead of on Saturday because WrestleMania is now a two-night event. There is no way we get a post-SmackDown ceremony that goes three or four hours.

A solo induction would also convey the weight of his contributions to the business. The only other person to get their own ceremony was Andre the Giant. If anybody has made as big of an impact on this industry as him, it's The Deadman.

If WWE wanted to stretch it a bit, it could have more than one person share stories about Taker to induct him. People like Kane, Triple H, Shawn Michaels and Edge would all be able to contribute because they each had long-term feuds with him at different points in his career.

WWE can always induct people whenever it wants, so having a solo induction for Taker now and a second ceremony near SummerSlam for others might be the best way to go.