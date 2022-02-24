Undertaker and Who Else? Fans Make Their WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 PicksFebruary 24, 2022
Undertaker and Who Else? Fans Make Their WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Picks
Welcome to the Bleacher Report pro wrestling mailbag.
The B/R community has always been outspoken, especially when it comes to opinions on professional wrestling and its biggest stars.
We will answer your questions and react to your hot takes about WWE, All Elite Wrestling and the world of pro wrestling.
This week's question: Who should join The Undertaker in the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame class? The answers included several legends, ranging from stars who haven't wrestled in years to people who still work in the industry.
Check out what the B/R community thought.
Demolition
"Demolition is long overdue." (@Xemini)
Whether they just induct Ax and Smash or include Crush as the third member, Demolition definitely deserves to be in the WWE Hall of Fame.
The story of this team is somewhat unique. They were created as an answer to The Road Warriors. WWE wanted a team that was just as badass as Hawk and Animal but with their own spin on the gimmick.
Even after The Road Warriors joined the WWE roster, Demolition remained popular because the WWE Universe had already grown fond of the team.
If you grew up watching wrestling in the '90s, it was almost impossible to see these guys work and not become a fan. Even when they were heels, the crowd paid close attention to everything they did.
Mickie James
"Mickie James." (@JBlegacy23)
I would usually say that somebody who is still active and nowhere near retirement should be considered later, but Mickie has already earned her spot in the Hall of Fame.
She has continued to add new tricks to her repertoire over the years, but her real strength comes from her ability to adapt to any company or opponent. She would fit in with just about any roster in the world.
Seeing her come out to her Hardcore Country song with the Impact Knockout's Championship at The Royal Rumble was an incredible moment that proved WWE is not completely closed off from the idea of trading talents with other promotions. It might be rare, but it is possible.
Mickie will go down in history as one of the most popular and beloved women to ever compete. WWE inducting her while she is still active in the business would only make her stock go up. It's a slam dunk.
The Steiners
"Steiner Brothers." (@billsmafia024)
"The Steiner Brothers." (@Stonehart316)
It's hard to say if Scott Steiner would actually accept a WWE Hall of Fame induction since he has talked a lot of trash about the HOF and its lack of a physical location, but you never know.
The Steiner Brothers definitely have the credentials to be considered for a spot in this year's class, and now WWE has the perfect person to induct them already on the roster.
NXT champion Bron Breakker is the son of Rick and nephew of Scott. Having him induct his family is the only thing that makes sense, especially since the Steiners never had a long-term manager like The Road Warriors did with Paul Ellering.
As a team, Rick and Scott combined amateur technical wrestling with power moves and the occasional frankensteiner to become one of the most exciting duos of the '90s. They have a laundry list of accomplishments that add to their credibility as inductees.
But again, Scott has never been shy about his feeling toward WWE and the HOF, so we may have to settle for a solo induction for Rick unless something changes.
The Undertaker Should Go in Solo
"Nobody. This should be a one-man ceremony." (@awm_44)
"I say Taker in Hall of Fame by himself." (@TAKERFANFORLIFE)
"Let the guy go in alone." (@davesuntv2)
When I was reading through the comments on our crowdsourcing post, I was a little surprised to see a solo induction for The Undertaker being the most common response. Dozens of people said he should go in alone.
The more I think about it, the more this makes perfect sense. For one thing, this year's ceremony takes place after SmackDown instead of on Saturday because WrestleMania is now a two-night event. There is no way we get a post-SmackDown ceremony that goes three or four hours.
A solo induction would also convey the weight of his contributions to the business. The only other person to get their own ceremony was Andre the Giant. If anybody has made as big of an impact on this industry as him, it's The Deadman.
If WWE wanted to stretch it a bit, it could have more than one person share stories about Taker to induct him. People like Kane, Triple H, Shawn Michaels and Edge would all be able to contribute because they each had long-term feuds with him at different points in his career.
WWE can always induct people whenever it wants, so having a solo induction for Taker now and a second ceremony near SummerSlam for others might be the best way to go.
Quick Takes
"Tommy Rich." (@alexbobo)
Seeing Tommy Rich mentioned in the comments warmed my heart. He has had a long career that has never included a major run in WWE, but he has still earned his spot. It's not like WWE hasn't inducted people who never worked there before.
"Owen Hart." (@wally0725)
Nothing would make me happier than seeing Owen Hart go into the HOF, but it's not going to happen while Martha Hart has a say in the matter.
"Lilian Garcia." (@chinca2)
Next to Howard Finkel, Lilian Garcia might be one of the most memorable and iconic WWE announcers of all time. Her renditions of the national anthem were always beautiful, and she always put 100 percent of her energy into her job. She definitely has a spot waiting for her.
"Umaga for sure." (@ahaydu)
Umaga died at just 36 years old, but in his short time in the business, he managed to carve out a great career. Seeing people still recognize his contributions over a decade after his last appearance is awesome. If you did not watch when he was active, go look up his matches with Jeff Hardy and John Cena.
"Mantaur." (@mcgold76)
You're probably kidding, but I have a soft spot for really bad gimmicks, so I would be all for Mantaur getting an induction. But he has to give his speech wearing the fake head he wore to the ring or it's not worth it.
"2 Cold Scorpio." (@BRDoctor)
I had to give my own two cents on this topic. Not only has 2 Cold Scorpio continued to perform at a high level to this day, but he has one of the best finishers of all time in the moonsault leg drop. He has done enough to earn a spot in the Hall of Fame.