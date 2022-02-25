Building the Perfect College Football Offense in 2022

0 of 11

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

College football lost a ton of stars from an exciting 2021 season, but there is plenty of top-tier talent leading the charge into next year.

Among those are some of the biggest offensive stars in the sport.

So, what would an unbeatable all-star team look like? There are several guys good enough to outfit a starting lineup that would dominate the opposition and may even make things exciting against an NFL team or two. As far-fetched as that seems, the offensive skill-position players are loaded.

With a Heisman Trophy winner sitting at the helm of the unit and guys pro teams can't wait to draft, we're building a pass-happy offense also capable of gashing you with a big-play running back (and a special nod to a backup).

If we were piecing together the best of the best, how would the offense look? Factoring in production, pro potential, experience and on-field resume, let's take a look at college football's perfect offense for the 2022 season.