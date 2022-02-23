Buccaneers' Biggest Keys to Having Successful NFL Offseason

1 of 3

Tampa Bay won the Tom Brady sweepstakes two years ago, and it resulted in a title in his first season with the franchise.

A second title in three years does not seem to be on the radar right now, but it could be if the right replacement is brought in.

Tampa Bay could go after Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson or Jimmy Garoppolo on the offseason trade market. All three of them have Super Bowl experience, but only Garoppolo is 100 percent available.

The Buccaneers may have to play a waiting game for Rodgers or Wilson, and that may hurt their offseason planning because there are other big decisions to be made on Chris Godwin and others.

The acquisition of an experienced signal-caller would likely place the Bucs at the top of most NFC South projections, and it would place it back in the mix for the NFC Super Bowl berth.

Atlanta could go through some offensive transition, and Matt Ryan will be one year older. Meanwhile, Carolina's quarterback situation was a mess in 2021, and New Orleans needs to overhaul the position as well.

If Tampa Bay finds a consistent veteran quarterback, it should win a majority of its divisional games in 2022.

If not, the Bucs would drop back to a more level playing field with either Kyle Trask or a high pick from the 2022 NFL draft under center.

The latter path opens the door for a potential rebuild and the concession that 2022 could be a transitional season, and that may not be what the Bucs want after succeeding with the Brady signing.