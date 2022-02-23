Eagles' Top Free Agents to Consider for Franchise Tag, RFA Contract Tenders

0 of 3

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

The franchise tag window is open, which means the offseason has officially kicked off for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Teams have a few tools at their disposal to keep free agents in house. The most widely known of those is the franchise tag.

As Kevin Patra of Around the NFL explained, there are three versions of the tag teams can use to keep around one free agent for the next season. The non-exclusive, exclusive and transition franchise tags all function a little differently but serve the same basic function: lock in a player on a one-year deal that pays them in line with the best at their position.

In all, 10 teams utilized the tag last season. But it isn't a good answer for everyone. It also isn't the only tool a team has in its arsenal to ensure they get to keep a free agent. There's also restricted free agency, which allows teams to employ tenders to ensure they can match a player's contract.

Here's a look at the Eagles' candidates for both designations.