Giants' Biggest Keys to Having Successful NFL Offseason

John Minchillo/Associated Press

The New York Giants have their new front office in general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll. That's a good first step heading into 2022, but the incoming leadership group has a lot of work to do in the coming months.

The Giants have been arguably the NFL's worst franchise over the past five years. New York has a lowly 22-59 record since last making the playoffs in 2016. At no point in the last five years have the Giants been above .500.

To make matters more difficult, New York is projected to be $11.4 million over the salary cap.

The hope is that Schoen and Daboll can turn things around quickly. It's going to be a challenge, but a few offseason steps can help put the Giants on the path to success. Here are three keys to a successful 2022 Giants offseason.