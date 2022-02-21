Bold Predictions for the Rest of the 2021-22 NBA Season

1 of 5

John Hefti/Associated Press

You might see the heading to this slide and think, "This doesn't fit the definition of 'bold' that I just read."

The Lakers are four games below .500, missing Anthony Davis for the next several weeks and hanging on to an 18 percent chance to make the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight's projection system.

The presence of LeBron James makes it hard to count L.A. out, though.

In the Lakers' final game before the All-Star break, LeBron had 33 points, eight rebounds and six assists while spearheading a small-ball lineup that beat the streaking Utah Jazz.

Occasionally, L.A. reminds us of the promise it had when Davis joined James. If both are healthy and competing for their basketball lives in the play-in tournament, it's hard to imagine they lose back-to-back games.

Thing is, the Lakers have to finish in the top eight for that leeway. If they're ninth (where they currently rank) or 10th, one loss dooms them. And the next several weeks could lock them into one of those spots.

L.A. has the toughest remaining strength of schedule in the West (and second-toughest in the NBA), and AD is out with a foot injury for at least four weeks.

This season, the Lakers are minus-4.7 points per 100 possessions when both James and Davis are off the floor. During this final stretch, rests for LeBron (or his own injuries) will doom L.A.