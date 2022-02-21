Cowboys' Biggest Keys to Having Successful NFL Offseason

0 of 3

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys head into the 2022 offseason at a bit of a crossroads. They won the NFC East in 2021 but they bowed out early in the postseason and face a very unfavorable cap situation.

Dallas is projected to be $21.2 million over the cap.

The Cowboys also have multiple key contributors slated to hit the free-agent market—including Michael Gallup, Cedrick Wilson, Dalton Schultz and Randy Gregory. There's a strong chance that Dallas experiences a fair amount of turnover in the coming months.

Like every other team in the NFL, the Cowboys also have needs to address.

The 2022 offseason will be critical to Dallas' success, or lack thereof, next season. Here, we'll examine the three biggest keys to making the Cowboys offseason a successful one.