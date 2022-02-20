The Biggest Takeaways from the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

3 of 4

Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images

The Russian Olympic Committee faced consequences after it was revealed that it had engaged in widespread, systemic doping at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games—Russian athletes aren't allowed to compete under the Russian flag at the Olympics, and when they win gold, the national anthem isn't played.

But after yet another doping controversy dominated the news cycle during these Olympics, it's clear that those consequences were far from enough, and Russian athletes shouldn't be allowed to attend at all.

When it became known that Kamila Valieva—the 15-year-old Russian figure skating phenom who was widely expected to take gold at the Olympics—had tested positive for a banned substance from a sample taken in December, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency provisionally suspended her. Then, for unclear reasons, the suspension was lifted upon appeal. It's also unclear why the positive test was delayed for so long.

Whether this was due to institutional incompetence or something more sinister, the effects of RUSADA's actions were far-reaching. The scandal left a 15-year-old athlete embroiled in controversy. The rest of the women's singles figure skaters, meanwhile, had to compete in a tainted competition, knowing that if Valieva medaled, there would be no ceremony in case an investigation would result in her medals being stripped.

The situation also leaves four figure skating teams in limbo with regards to their Olympic medals. On Friday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that the U.S. athletes who won silver in the figure skating team competition will not receive their medals at the Games. That means they—along with Valieva's teammates, who won gold; Japan, who came in third; and Canada, who came in fourth—will have to wait until an investigation into Valieva is complete before finding out what color their medals will be, and to finally hold them.

None of this would have happened if the ROC had faced actual consequences the first time around. Now, it's time to finally ban Russia from competing in the Olympics.