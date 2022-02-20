US Olympic Figure Skating 2022: How America's Team Performed in Beijing

0 of 5

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Entering the 2022 Winter Olympics, there hadn't been a United States figure skater to win a gold medal since 2014. That's when Meryl Davis and Charlie White won the ice dance gold in Sochi, Russia, before the Americans came away with no golds from the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.

The drought was expected to end in 2022, because Nathan Chen headed to Beijing as the overwhelming favorite to win the gold in the men's figure skating event. And sure enough, the 22-year-old delivered.

Chen became the first American to win men's individual figure skating gold since Evan Lysacek in 2010. Chen was also the only U.S. figure skater to win gold at the 2022 Winter Games. However, there were still other strong performances by United States competitors in Beijing.

Here's a look back at all the figure skating medalists from the 2022 Winter Olympics, along with more on the United States performers at the Games.