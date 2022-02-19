WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

2 of 2

Credit: WWE

The night's action began with a Kickoff Show grudge match between The Miz and Rey Mysterio.

Mysterio weathered an early storm, fending off the former WWE champion and frustrating him. When Miz attempted to recover on the floor, Dominik Mysterio sent him back into the squared circle to face the wrath of his father.

Miz slowed the pace, cutting his opponent down and working him over on the mat. The Hollywood A-Lister denounced the presence of Dominik at ringside then proceeded to uncork a barrage of kicks to the chest of his opponent.

The elusive Mysterio caught Miz off guard, rocked him with an elbow and sent him shoulder-first into the ring post with a headscissors. A seated senton and springboard crossbody earned a two-count for the WWE 2K22 cover athlete.

Late in the match, Miz took a page from Eddie Guerrero's playbook, pretending to be struck by a steel chair by Dominik. With the young competitor suddenly barred from ringside, Miz thought he had everything figured out. Instead, Mysterio countered the Skull-Crushing Finale into a rollup for the win.

After the match, Rey and Dominik delivered a double 619, followed by a pair of frog splashes, to pop the crowd.

Result

Mysterio defeated Miz

Grade

C+

Analysis

A fun, energetic match to kick off the show and warm up the crowd ahead of the main show.

Mysterio and Miz have solid in-ring chemistry dating back many years and it was on display here. Miz works well with just about anyone and Mysterio is an icon of professional wrestling; a true contender for GOAT status. He rarely has an underwhelming match and certainly did not break that trend here.

The hints of Guerrero made sense given how frequently he was included in the hype for the match and Rey winning made sense given his status as the cover star for WWE's upcoming video game.