Jay White's AEW Rampage Debut, Sami Zayn Wins IC Title and More Friday Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

With the NBA bumping Rampage from its usual timeslot this week, AEW went on before SmackDown to give fans an earlier end to the night's wrestling festivities.

The blue brand featured a contract signing with Ronda Rousey, Naomi, Sonya Deville and Charlotte, and we got to see the beginning of what could be the end for Sheamus and Ridge Holland's alliance.

However, all of that was trumped by Sami Zayn defeating Shinsuke Nakamura in a show-stealing performance to win the Intercontinental Championship for the third time.

On Rampage, Adam Cole took on Preston Vance of The Dark Order, while his friend and AEW newcomer, Jay White, battled Trent Beretta in the closing match.

Let's look at some of the biggest moments from Friday's episodes of Rampage and SmackDown.