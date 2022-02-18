HBCU Legacy Bowl 2022: Rosters, Top Prospects for College Football Game

0 of 3

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Various All-Star Games between the end of the college football season and the NFL draft give players an opportunity to boost their stock prior to starting their professional careers. Among those games are the Senior Bowl and the East-West Shrine Bowl.

This year, a new showcase game has been added to the mix. The HBCU Legacy Bowl will feature draft-eligible players from various historically Black colleges and universities. The inaugural edition of the game will take place Saturday at 4 p.m. ET at Tulane University's Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, and it will air live on NFL Network.

The two teams are named after former Florida A&M head coach Jake Gaither and former Grambling State head coach Eddie Robinson. Team Gaither will feature players from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, while Team Robinson will have players from the Southwestern Athletic Conference and the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association.

A full list of players participating in the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl can be found at the game's official site.

Here's a closer look at several of the top players taking part in Saturday's game.