Ranking the Current Hierarchy in WWE After Roman Reigns

Credit: WWE.com

Roman Reigns stands as The Head of the Table in WWE. No one can touch his dominance over the company. He has fully embraced his role as the star of the show in WWE, taking the mantle from John Cena more than even past stars like CM Punk or Daniel Bryan could.

As the top star in the company, he rules with such dominance that it is hard to imagine anyone defeating him. His status sets up a clear hierarchy that affects so many stars.

There is a reason Brock Lesnar is the one challenging Reigns while carrying the WWE Championship. Few others could legitimately defeat the universal champion based on WWE's established hierarchy.

The women's division is affected by the same hierarchy. Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair rule the division, dominating anyone in their path. Few can step up to them. Even Bianca Belair has had a rocky road back to the top since she was defeated by Big Time Becks.

Looking at this hierarchy in WWE helps to understand who the company values. While the very top stars will likely never lose their perch, others are fighting to stay among the top stars. The following are the current top 10 acts after Reigns in the company.