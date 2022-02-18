2022 NBA All-Star Weekend Predictions

2 of 6

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

This familiar event got a face-lift this season. What used to be a one-game showcase is now a four-team, three-tilt tournament.

Coaches Rick Barry, Gary Payton, Isiah Thomas and James Worthy already assembled their rosters of sophomores, rookies and a quartet of G League Ignite players for Friday's event. Those teams, highlighted by LaMelo Ball, Cade Cunningham, Anthony Edwards and Evan Mobley, will play a single-elimination tournament, as Games 1 and 2 will be played to 50 points and Game 3 will go to the first team to 25 points.

So, which team gets the last laugh?

Team Payton looks ferocious with the playmaking of Ball and Scottie Barnes, an explosive finisher in Jonathan Kuminga and the event's most intriguing player in Scoot Henderson, who ended his high school career early to get a head start as a pro and joined the G League Ignite as a 17-year-old.

But they lost a scoring threat when Chris Duarte went down (toe) and defense when Davion Mitchell was lost (hand), and while Kuminga and Bones Hyland are capable replacements, they may not have the same juice as the initial selections.

Team Isiah boasts the right amount of experience, athleticism, scoring, distributing and maybe even a pinch of defense to get this done. Six of the seven players are sophomores (including Edwards, Desmond Bane and Tyrese Haliburton, who can all fill it up) and the other is G Leaguer Jaden Hardy, whom B/R's Jonathan Wasserman sees as a lottery pick.

Book a win for Team Isiah and MVP honors for Haliburton, who has a cinder block on his shoulder after being traded from the Sacramento Kings ahead of the trade deadline.