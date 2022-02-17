NBA Celebrity All-Star Game 2022: Rosters, Final Score and MVP Predictions

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

NBA All-Star Weekend is always jam-packed with action, and that will be the case again this weekend when the big names arrive in Cleveland. Events such as the Skills Challenge, Three-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest are sure to entertain, while the All-Star Game will cap off all the fun.

Before any of that happens, though, celebrities will be taking the court and showcasing their skills.

On Friday, the 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will be the first event of the weekend to take place, and it will be played at Cleveland State's Wolstein Center. The matchup, which will feature singers, rappers, actors, comedians and more, will air on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET.

NBA legends Bill Walton and Dominique Wilkins are serving as the coaches for the game. The ESPN broadcast will also be interviewing them and the players throughout the contest.

Here's everything else you need to know about the 2022 All-Star Celebrity Game.

2022 All-Star Celebrity Game Rosters

Team Walton

Jimmie Allen, singer/songwriter

Brittney Elena, host/actress/athlete/model

Machine Gun Kelly, singer/songwriter

Dearica Hamby, Las Vegas Aces forward

Noah Carlock, Fanatics All-In Challenge winner

Nyjah Houston, Olympian/skateboarder

Matt James, ABC's The Bachelor

Quavo, rapper/recording artist

Ranveer Singh, actor

Alex Toussaint, Peloton instructor

Team Nique

Anuel AA, rapper

Justin Bibb, Mayor of Cleveland

Kane Brown, singer/songwriter

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns defensive end

Booby Gibson, former Cleveland Cavaliers guard

Tiffany Haddish, comedian/actress/author

Jack Harlow, rapper/recording artist

Crissa Jackson, Harlem Globetrotters player

Anjali Ranadive, singer/songwriter

Gianmarco Tamberi, Olympic high jumper

Preview, Predictions

It's always entertaining to watch the All-Star Celebrity Game and find out which celebrities may be surprisingly good at basketball. And for some, this won't be their first appearance at the event.

In fact, there's a former All-Star Celebrity Game MVP taking part in this year's contest. Quavo, who is a member of the rap trio Migos, was the MVP of the game in 2018. He scored 19 points while leading his team to a 75-66 victory.

This will be the fourth straight All-Star Celebrity Game appearance for Quavo, who participated every year from 2018-20—the game wasn't held in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. And it's likely that he'll have another strong performance in this year's contest.

The only other celebrity with previous experience in the game is singer/songwriter Kane Brown, who participated in 2020. He and Quavo were on opposite teams that year, and that will again be the case Friday.

Although most of these celebrities will be making their debuts in the game, there are quite a few who look like early MVP contenders heading into the matchup.

In case you haven't heard, rapper Jack Harlow has a friend in the NBA. His 2020 hit "Tyler Herro" was named after the Miami Heat guard, and in the song, Harlow said that Herro was going to "fix my jumper." We'll see how good of a job Herro did when Harlow suits up for Team Nique on Friday.

Another member of Team Nique to keep an eye on is Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. He is 6'4" and 272 pounds, and he showed off his basketball skills last year on Twitter:

Quavo may be an MVP front-runner, but he isn't the only celebrity on Team Walton who seems likely to have a strong showing. Don't be surprised if Machine Gun Kelly uses his 6'4" frame to pull down some rebounds and score some points in the post.

It also seems that Machine Gun Kelly has been putting in work in the gym, as he retweeted a video on Wednesday of him knocking down six straight three-pointers while rocking a Shawn Kemp throwback Cavaliers jersey:

And we know that MGK isn't afraid to give full effort at these types of events, considering he legged out an inside-the-park home run when he participated in the MLB Celebrity Softball Game in 2019 in Cleveland. So he could potentially do something equally impressive on the hardwood on Friday.

That's why Machine Gun Kelly is the MVP pick here for this year's NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. He and Quavo will form a strong duo that will be capable of powering Team Walton to victory. Garrett may be tough to stop inside, but MGK and Quavo have the skills to match that offense.

Predictions: Team Walton wins 66-60; Machine Gun Kelly wins MVP