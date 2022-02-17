Bulls Takeaways from 2022 NBA Trade Deadline

Bulls Takeaways from 2022 NBA Trade DeadlineFebruary 17, 2022
The Chicago Bulls have enough.
That's the message breezing through the Windy City—vocally and between the lines—after the Bulls opted to sit out the 2022 NBA trade deadline.
They had the trade chips to broker a blockbuster but seemingly deemed that unnecessary.
It's quite possible that no move proves the right move, as this club has crashed the elite ranks behind an MVP-caliber campaign from DeMar DeRozan, another All-Star effort by Zach LaVine and, when at full health, a deep, talented supporting cast around the stars.
Health Could Be All Chicago Needs to Contend
No matter what moves the Bulls made at the deadline, they were never going to offer the kind of relief that a clean bill of health would.
Lonzo Ball (knee), Patrick Williams (wrist) and Alex Caruso (wrist) have all endured lengthy injury absences, but if Chicago gets the trio back and at full speed for the playoffs, it should be a heavyweight contender.
"My wish list was to get healthy—that's the primary reason for us not doing anything," executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas told reporters. "There's some time. We've got a little bit to wait. But hopefully when we get all healthy, we're going to have a whole group there and see what we got."
The Bulls could be thrilled with what they eventually see. While they've only received 95 minutes from the quintet of DeRozan, LaVine, Ball, Caruso and Nikola Vucevic, that lineup has decimated opponents by 12.5 points per 100 possessions.
Bulls Believe Patrick Williams Can Be a Star
If Chicago wanted to make a major move for a two-way forward, Williams was the ticket to get a deal done.
Trading for someone like Jerami Grant or Harrison Barnes would have covered up this roster's most glaring need and potentially completed the puzzle. But the Bulls seemingly concluded that Williams can occupy that spot, if not now then in the near future.
There isn't much on his resume so far, but the 2020 No. 4 pick boasts a towering ceiling. Still just 20 years old, he has already shown enviable versatility on the defensive end, while choosing his offensive spots in a way that has yielded a 48.6/39.6/73.6 career shooting slash.
It's admittedly too early to tell what kind of career Williams will have, which is why there were arguments to be made for swapping out his potential for more established production. But the Bulls clearly see something in him, and if their hunch is right, they may have unlocked the door to the franchise's next star.
Buyout Market Could Bolster Roster
When teams snooze through the deadline, they don't fully close the door to change.
The post-deadline market always perks up with available talent, and while there aren't difference-makers to be found there, it can help contenders shore up niche roles in hopes of navigating the postseason's minuscule margin for error.
Veteran guard Goran Dragic has already hit the open market. Dennis Schroder, Eric Bledsoe, Jeremy Lamb or even John Wall could find their way there, too.
If the Bulls are confident in their backcourt, though, they'll be looking to solidify the backup center spot behind Vucevic. A few options could surface there, including former Bull Robin Lopez, Tristan Thompson or perhaps Derrick Favors.