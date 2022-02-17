Bulls Takeaways from 2022 NBA Trade Deadline

1 of 3

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

No matter what moves the Bulls made at the deadline, they were never going to offer the kind of relief that a clean bill of health would.

Lonzo Ball (knee), Patrick Williams (wrist) and Alex Caruso (wrist) have all endured lengthy injury absences, but if Chicago gets the trio back and at full speed for the playoffs, it should be a heavyweight contender.

"My wish list was to get healthy—that's the primary reason for us not doing anything," executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas told reporters. "There's some time. We've got a little bit to wait. But hopefully when we get all healthy, we're going to have a whole group there and see what we got."

The Bulls could be thrilled with what they eventually see. While they've only received 95 minutes from the quintet of DeRozan, LaVine, Ball, Caruso and Nikola Vucevic, that lineup has decimated opponents by 12.5 points per 100 possessions.