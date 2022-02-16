NBA Rumors: Analyzing Buzz Surrounding James Harden, Goran Dragic, More

1 of 3

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

When the Brooklyn Nets assembled a core of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving on their roster, they seemed poised to contend for championships.

That never happened, though, and Harden has been replaced by Ben Simmons after the Nets orchestrated a deadline-day deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

However, that trade may not have happened without Durant's approval. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the 33-year-old initially didn't want Brooklyn to deal Harden, but that opinion changed when Harden wanted to be moved and Durant "knew it was over."

Fischer reported that Durant had "grown weary" of Harden's commitment to the Nets and that he had been skeptical of the severity of his right hamstring tightness and that the two-time NBA champion had a conversation with Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks prior to the blockbuster trade.

"Kevin's the one that pulled the trigger with this," a source with knowledge of the situation told Fischer. "Kevin's the one that said, 'Do this deal.' There was growing concern that this entire season would be lost and then they'd lose James for nothing."

It's unclear when the Nets will get Simmons, who hasn't played during the 2021-22 season due to his falling out with the 76ers. But when Brooklyn has its new trio of Durant, Simmons and Irving, perhaps things will work out better for the team than if Harden had stayed.