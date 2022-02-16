Cowboys' Top Trade Targets Entering 2022 NFL Offseason

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys' 2021 season might have ended in a frustrating fashion, but the upside is they are close to becoming Super Bowl contenders.

Hiring Dan Quinn as defensive coordinator and making changes on that side of the ball brought about a huge improvement. Dak Prescott had a great bounce-back season after his injury, and the offense was among the best in the league again.

Despite all those positives, though, Dallas still wound up with a one-and-done playoff appearance. All that being said, there's incentive for the Cowboys to make some aggressive moves that could put them over the top.

That includes exploring the trade market to bring in a missing piece or two that could get them to the next level. Here are three who would fit the bill.