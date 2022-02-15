Daytona 500 2022: Starting Order, Top Drivers to Watch in the Duels

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The most exciting qualifying session of the NASCAR Cup Series season takes place on Thursday.

The Duels prior to the Daytona 500 determine the starting order for the first race of the NASCAR season.

Two races will take place back-to-back at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday. One race will decide the odd-numbered starting positions, and the other sets the even-numbered spots on the grid for Sunday's race.

Thursday's races will set the starting grid from third place on down the starting grid. The front row of the Daytona 500 will be determined during Wednesday's qualifying session.

The top two racers from qualifying will start on the pole for their respective duels.

Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin have the most career Duel wins in their careers. The pair of Joe Gibbs Racing drivers have three wins each. Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano all have two Duel victories each.

Daytona Duels Info

Date: Thursday, February 17

Start Times: 7 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: Fox Sports app and FoxSports.com.

Drivers to Watch

Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin is one of the top drivers to watch throughout the week at Daytona.

The 41-year-old is a three-time Daytona 500 champion and also has a trio of Duels victories from 2008, 2014 and 2017.

The No. 11 car driver turned in a less-than-ideal performance last season, when he finished in 13th place in his duel race.

Hamlin's experience on the Daytona oval should be more valuable than in previous seasons because of all the changes happening with the cares.

NASCAR shifted to the NextGen Series car for the 2022 season, and it may take some time for all of the drivers to get used to the driving the vehicle on the superspeedway track.

Hamlin is expected to be in the mix for the pole in Wednesday's qualifying, but if he doesn't earn a front-row spot, he should be in competition for a high starting place through the Duel.

The three-time Duel winner could be even more dangerous in his qualifying race if he is teamed with one or more of his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates.

Joey Logano

Joey Logano's two Duel victories occurred in 2019 and 2020. He has nine top-10 finishes in his 26 Daytona starts and took fourth in his Duel race last season.

The 31-year-old could be under a bit more pressure to earn results off the bat this season because of the changes at Team Penske.

Logano is still teamed up with Ryan Blaney, but Austin Cindric has taken over for Brad Keselowski, who has moved to RFK Racing.

The No. 22 car driver's recent success in the Duel races could set the tone for a strong weekend for Team Penske.

Logano and Blaney will be two of the favorites to win the Daytona 500, and Cindric could be one of the dark horses to claim victory on Sunday.

Look for Logano to lead the Team Penske charge on Thursday to get as high as possible on the starting grid to achieve success early on Sunday.