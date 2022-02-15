NBA All-Star Weekend 2022: Dates, TV Schedule, Event Info and Preview

0 of 3

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The dog days of the 2021-22 NBA season have had their distractions.

First, it was the frenzied trade deadline that witnessed the blockbuster swap of James Harden for Ben Simmons, plus several other exchanges that included the likes of Domantas Sabonis, Tyrese Haliburton, Norman Powell and CJ McCollum.

Now, the league is on the doorstep of All-Star Weekend, a three-day celebration of the world's greatest game based, this year, in Cleveland, Ohio.

To help grease the gears for the exhibitions and events, we'll run through the particulars of each day's festivities.