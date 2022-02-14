Eagles' Top Players to Avoid in 2022 NFL Free AgencyFebruary 14, 2022
Eagles' Top Players to Avoid in 2022 NFL Free Agency
After getting back to the playoffs this past season, the Philadelphia Eagles enter the offseason looking to make the necessary moves to again become a Super Bowl contender again.
They have a solid core of young players, so they may start turning to free agency to find veterans to plug holes on their roster.
Although it might be wise for the Eagles to sign some experienced free agents, they can't waste money on players who may not end up meeting expectations, so they need to be smart about their moves. According to Over the Cap, Philadelphia is projected to have $21.5 million of available cap space, which means it will have some financial flexibility.
While there will be some free agents at the top of the Eagles' offseason wish list, there should also be names the team should avoid. They may need to pivot if they miss out on their top targets, but they shouldn't settle for players who may not be the best fits or could cost too much.
Here's a look at several players who Philadelphia should avoid in free agency this offseason.
Calais Campbell, DE
The Eagles need to add a pass-rusher this offseason to start on the opposite side of Josh Sweat. Derek Barnett is unlikely to return to Philadelphia in free agency, while Brandon Graham will be 34 when the 2022 season begins.
The best move for the team will likely be to add a pass-rusher during the NFL draft in April. But if they want to sign a defensive end in free agency, it shouldn't be a player like Calais Campbell, who is heading into his age-36 season in 2022.
A 14-year NFL veteran, the Miami product doesn't have many years left to play, and it's possible he could retire this offseason. If he doesn't, there could still be teams interested in signing him, considering he's a one-time All-Pro selection and six-time Pro Bowler who can provide leadership on defense.
But Campbell isn't the strong pass-rusher he once was, as he had only 1.5 sacks in 15 games for the Baltimore Ravens during the 2021 season. That was his fewest number of sacks in a year since 2008, when he had none as a rookie for the Arizona Cardinals.
It wouldn't be a wise use of money for the Eagles to sign Campbell on a one-year deal, especially if they're not quite a Super Bowl contender in 2022. They would be better off adding to their pass rush in other ways.
T.Y. Hilton, WR
Each of the past two years, the Eagles have taken a wide receiver in the draft. They selected Jalen Reagor in 2020 and picked DeVonta Smith a year later. And while the latter lived up to his potential during his rookie campaign, the former has yet to break out over his first two NFL seasons.
Philadelphia still needs to boost its receiving corps and give quarterback Jalen Hurts another strong target. However, it may be time for the Eagles to add a proven wide receiver through free agency, rather than take a chance on another playmaker out of college.
That could be a wise decision for Philadelphia, but it shouldn't target T.Y. Hilton. After spending his first 10 NFL seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, he could be on the move this offseason, when he'll likely draw some interest in free agency.
But the 32-year-old is coming off a down season, after having 23 catches for 331 yards and three touchdowns while being limited to 10 games. It's even possible he'll consider retiring this year.
If Hilton still wants to play, though, the Eagles shouldn't go after him. They need somebody who is reliable, which the FIU product isn't at this point in his career.
Evan Engram, TE
Dallas Goedert is the Eagles' clear No. 1 tight end after they traded Zach Ertz to the Cardinals during the 2021 season.
And Goedert will continue to be among Philadelphia's top playmakers for some time after he signed a four-year, $57 million extension in November.
But the Eagles could benefit from having a No. 2 tight end to contribute in their offense, which is a role that backups Jack Stoll and Tyree Jackson are unlikely to fill. So the team may opt to sign or draft a tight end to play alongside Goedert in its offense and to give it another solid receiving threat.
Perhaps the Eagles will consider signing Evan Engram, who is a free agent after playing his first five NFL seasons with the New York Giants. However, it may not be the best idea for Philadelphia to target the 27-year-old who has been an NFC East rival in recent years.
Engram has flashed his potential at times, but he hasn't been the top receiving threat that some expected. So the Eagles should let another team potentially overpay for him, and then they can look to add a tight end in the middle rounds of the draft.