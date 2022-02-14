Eagles' Top Players to Avoid in 2022 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

After getting back to the playoffs this past season, the Philadelphia Eagles enter the offseason looking to make the necessary moves to again become a Super Bowl contender again.

They have a solid core of young players, so they may start turning to free agency to find veterans to plug holes on their roster.

Although it might be wise for the Eagles to sign some experienced free agents, they can't waste money on players who may not end up meeting expectations, so they need to be smart about their moves. According to Over the Cap, Philadelphia is projected to have $21.5 million of available cap space, which means it will have some financial flexibility.

While there will be some free agents at the top of the Eagles' offseason wish list, there should also be names the team should avoid. They may need to pivot if they miss out on their top targets, but they shouldn't settle for players who may not be the best fits or could cost too much.

Here's a look at several players who Philadelphia should avoid in free agency this offseason.